Expanded PWBA Season and New Team Championship Series Headline BowlTV Schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas – BowlTV.com is offering a limited-time annual subscription offer of $49.95 through the end of the year. Bowling fans who sign up now will lock in this special pricing for an expanded schedule of live coverage on tap for 2021.



The 2021 BowlTV schedule includes the introduction of a new regional team tournament, the Bowlers Journal Team Championship Series presented by Go Bowling, in addition to the full PWBA Tour season, national youth tournaments and much more.



Now is the time to take advantage of a special offer for the subscription-based service, with the opportunity to purchase a one-year subscription for $49.95 until Dec. 31, 2020. Annual BowlTV subscriptions will return to $79.95 on Jan. 1, 2021.

The viewer experience on BowlTV will be better than ever in 2021. A new mobile app is in development and scheduled to launch next year.

The new Bowlers Journal Team Championship Series will build on the legacy of the timeless Bowlers Journal Championships, held in conjunction with the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships for more than seven decades, and add in the exhilaration of team bowling.



Three events tentatively are scheduled to take place across three weekends in October and November of 2021, visiting the West, Midwest and Eastern part of the United States.



Registration for these events is scheduled to open in March 2021.



Bowlers will have the chance to represent their hometowns, home centers and favorite leagues, as they look to determine the best teams in their region.



Each team at the Bowlers Journal Team Championship events will consist of five players, all of whom must have been members of the same local USBC association with an established average of 21 games or more during the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 bowling season.



Teams will compete over two days in a unique format that includes a combination of traditional team games, Baker match play and a three-team stepladder.



The top prize at each event, based on a full field of 48 teams, will be $10,000.



“With the support from our friends at Go Bowling, we are really excited to bring a new team championship series to our members,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “Showcasing the best teams from local associations across the country on a national stage will start a new chapter in bowling’s history and build upon the great tradition of team bowling.”



The 2021 BowlTV schedule will kick off with the USBC Team USA Trials and United States National Amateur Bowling Championships from Jan. 2-7, with the PWBA Tour season getting underway with the PWBA Kickoff Classic Series from Jan. 18-26.



With an expanded PWBA Tour schedule in 2021, all 20 events will feature wire-to-wire coverage on BowlTV, including both the USBC Queens and U.S. Women’s Open. BowlTV coverage will include the live stepladder finals.



The PWBA Regional schedule will be expanding to 14 events in 2021, with each event being featured on BowlTV.



In addition, BowlTV will add live coverage of the stepladder finals at the Junior Gold Championships and USA Bowling National Championships in 2021.



The U.S. Open, USBC Masters, USBC Senior Queens, USBC Senior Masters, Super Senior Classic and Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships once again will be part of the BowlTV live schedule.



BowlTV also will work with The National Bowling Association and Underground Bowling Association to host various events during the year, in addition to several USBC and NCAA collegiate tournaments.



In all, the 2021 schedule will have approximately 90 live events and 1,600-plus hours of coverage, with many events offering multiple channels to give fans the opportunity to watch more of the action and follow their favorite bowlers.



Recurring monthly subscriptions also will be available at $9.95 per month.



“BowlTV looks to give bowling fans a full year of top-tier event coverage and the behind-the-scenes reporting everyone has come to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” USBC Managing Director of Marketing Roger Noordhoek said. “The limited-time offer through the end of the year comes out to just over $4 a month. This offer provides more content than ever before at the best price. It’s a fantastic deal!”



To learn more about BowlTV and see the complete event schedule, visit

BOWL.com/BowlTV.