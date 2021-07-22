EJ Tackett, Danielle McEwan Carry Lead into Final Day of SABC Mixed Doubles

By Jef Goodger
Houston—Bowling in the first of four qualifying squads, 13-time PBA Tour champion and five-time PWBA Tour champion Danielle McEwan posted a score of 3,213 (+413), which held up as the top score after all four squads completed seven games of qualifying in the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles at Copperfield Bowl.
Tackett and McEwan lead 40 teams into tomorrow’s five-game semifinal round. After the semifinals, the top eight teams will advance to the eight-game match play round. At the conclusion of match play, the team with the most total pinfall will be crowned the champions.
Sitting behind Tackett and McEwan are 2021 U.S. Open champion Chris Via and two-time PWBA Tour champion Bryanna Coté at +379. Currently in eighth place at +258 are five-time PBA Tour champion Ryan Shafer and Kerry Smith, who led all D Squad teams.
Earning the 40th spot in the semifinals were Kayla Crawford and Mike Dole, who defeated Rina Zimmerman Sabo and Nicholas Burgess in a roll-off to claim the final position in the semifinals.
Competition resumes tomorrow with the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. ET and the finals at 1:30 p.m. ET. All rounds will be streamed live on FloBowling. To subscribe, visit FloBowling.com.
PBA/PWBA STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES TOP 40 THROUGH 7 GAMES
Copperfield Bowl – Houston
Danielle McEwan and EJ Tackett, +413
Bryanna Coté and Chris Via, +379
Liz Kuhlkin and Richie Teece, +372
Tannya Roumimper and François Lavoie, +342
Liz Johnson and Anthony Simonsen, +300
Breanna Clemmer and AJ Chapman, +292
Stefanie Johnson and Jakob Butturff, +283
Kerry Smith and Ryan Shafer, +258
Cassandra Leuthold and Sam Cooley, +257
Verity Crawley and Wes Malott, +242
Carolyn Dorin-Ballard and BJ Moore, +237
Taylor Bailey and John Janawicz, +230
Maria Jose Rodriguez and Nathan Bohr, +217
Nicole Trudell and Matt Dzikiewicz, +197
Leanne Hulsenberg and Darren Tang, +173
Jodi Woessner and Anthony Lavery-Spahr, +169
Giselle Poss and Kenny Ryan, +167
Madison Janack and Packy Hanrahan, +161
Hayley Veitch and Curt Dupre, +159
Shalin Zulkifli and Nate Garcia, +150
Kelly Kulick and PJ Haggerty, +142
Lara Kurt and Julian Salinas, +136
Clara Guerrero and Andres Gomez, +136
Birgit Noreiks and Stu Williams, +135
Erin McCarthy and AJ Johnson, +135
Brenda Padilla and DJ Archer, +125
Estefania Cobo and Ryan Barnes, +122
Addie Herzberg and Michael Tang, +121
Alexis Neuer and Anthony Neuer, +120
Maria Bulanova and Brad Miller, +115
Kara Mangiola and Matt Sanders, +114
Stephanie Zavala and Dallas Leong, +109
Shannon Pluhowsky and Tommy Jones, +102
Kayla Pashina and Chad Nelson, +100
Summer Jasmin and Randy Miles Jr., +96
Christine Gill and Cristian Azcona, +86
Shannon O’Keefe and Bill O’Neill, +86
Amanda Vermilyea and Tom Smallwood, +84
Britney Brown and Joe Findling, +82
Kayla Crawford and Mike Dole, +81
UPCOMING STREAMING SCHEDULE
Copperfield Bowl – Houston
Sunday, August 1
9:30 a.m. ET – Semifinals
1:30 p.m. ET – Finals
To subscribe to FloBowling, visit FloBowling.com.