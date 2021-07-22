EJ Tackett, Danielle McEwan Carry Lead into Final Day of SABC Mixed Doubles

By Jef Goodger

Houston—Bowling in the first of four qualifying squads, 13-time PBA Tour champion and five-time PWBA Tour champion Danielle McEwan posted a score of 3,213 (+413), which held up as the top score after all four squads completed seven games of qualifying in the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles at Copperfield Bowl.

Tackett and McEwan lead 40 teams into tomorrow’s five-game semifinal round. After the semifinals, the top eight teams will advance to the eight-game match play round. At the conclusion of match play, the team with the most total pinfall will be crowned the champions.

Sitting behind Tackett and McEwan are 2021 U.S. Open champion Chris Via and two-time PWBA Tour champion Bryanna Coté at +379. Currently in eighth place at +258 are five-time PBA Tour champion Ryan Shafer and Kerry Smith, who led all D Squad teams.

Earning the 40th spot in the semifinals were Kayla Crawford and Mike Dole, who defeated Rina Zimmerman Sabo and Nicholas Burgess in a roll-off to claim the final position in the semifinals.

Competition resumes tomorrow with the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. ET and the finals at 1:30 p.m. ET. All rounds will be streamed live on FloBowling. To subscribe, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA/PWBA STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES TOP 40 THROUGH 7 GAMES

Copperfield Bowl – Houston

Danielle McEwan and EJ Tackett, +413

Bryanna Coté and Chris Via, +379

Liz Kuhlkin and Richie Teece, +372

Tannya Roumimper and François Lavoie, +342

Liz Johnson and Anthony Simonsen, +300

Breanna Clemmer and AJ Chapman, +292

Stefanie Johnson and Jakob Butturff, +283

Kerry Smith and Ryan Shafer, +258

Cassandra Leuthold and Sam Cooley, +257

Verity Crawley and Wes Malott, +242

Carolyn Dorin-Ballard and BJ Moore, +237

Taylor Bailey and John Janawicz, +230

Maria Jose Rodriguez and Nathan Bohr, +217

Nicole Trudell and Matt Dzikiewicz, +197

Leanne Hulsenberg and Darren Tang, +173

Jodi Woessner and Anthony Lavery-Spahr, +169

Giselle Poss and Kenny Ryan, +167

Madison Janack and Packy Hanrahan, +161

Hayley Veitch and Curt Dupre, +159

Shalin Zulkifli and Nate Garcia, +150

Kelly Kulick and PJ Haggerty, +142

Lara Kurt and Julian Salinas, +136

Clara Guerrero and Andres Gomez, +136

Birgit Noreiks and Stu Williams, +135

Erin McCarthy and AJ Johnson, +135

Brenda Padilla and DJ Archer, +125

Estefania Cobo and Ryan Barnes, +122

Addie Herzberg and Michael Tang, +121

Alexis Neuer and Anthony Neuer, +120

Maria Bulanova and Brad Miller, +115

Kara Mangiola and Matt Sanders, +114

Stephanie Zavala and Dallas Leong, +109

Shannon Pluhowsky and Tommy Jones, +102

Kayla Pashina and Chad Nelson, +100

Summer Jasmin and Randy Miles Jr., +96

Christine Gill and Cristian Azcona, +86

Shannon O’Keefe and Bill O’Neill, +86

Amanda Vermilyea and Tom Smallwood, +84

Britney Brown and Joe Findling, +82

Kayla Crawford and Mike Dole, +81

UPCOMING STREAMING SCHEDULE

Copperfield Bowl – Houston

Sunday, August 1

9:30 a.m. ET – Semifinals

1:30 p.m. ET – Finals

To subscribe to FloBowling, visit FloBowling.com.