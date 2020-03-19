Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship Awarded to Five USBC Youth Bowlers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Five United States Bowling Congress Youth members were selected to receive an Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements and contributions to their communities.

Recipients were selected by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee from submitted applications and each receives a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship is named in honor of the legendary hall of famer who was dedicated to helping youth bowlers.

The five recipients of an Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship are:

Bridget Bazile, Tigerton, Wisconsin

Bailey Knierim, San Antonio

Alexander Kobus, Crown Point, Indiana

Amanda Naujokas, Lake Ronkonkoma, New York

Lane Thompson, Irving, Texas

Bridget Bazile attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she is majoring in Animal Science. She was captain of the basketball team her last three years of high school and played softball. She was a Central Wisconsin Conference Academic All-Conference award winner each of her four years. Her volunteer work through the National Honor Society included running a blood drive, helping with the Salvation Army, and working elementary school events.

She has been actively involved with the Wisconsin Trappers Association (WTA) since 2014, receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2017, and the Caroline Lions Club since 2011. She has been a bowling youth leader since 2017.

Bailey Knierim is a senior at William J. Brennan High School, where she ranks sixth in her class of 693. She is an AP Scholar, having taken courses in English, calculus, physics, biology, history, government and economics. She has worked with the San Antonio Food Bank, Special Olympics, and has more than 100 hours of work for the Brennan Theatre community.

She is a four-year member of her high school bowling team. She has been a youth league representative the last two years and a youth leaders association member since 2019.

Alexander Kobus is the top-ranked senior at Boone Grove High School, with a 4.13 grade-point average (4.0 scale). He has completed honors classes in algebra, geometry, history, biology and English. His community service includes numerous volunteer activities through the National Honor Society and the Boy Scouts, where he is an Eagle Scout.

Kobus recruited high school bowling teammates to assist with Special Olympics Bowling, which he has volunteered with since 2018. He was the 2019 Annual Zeb Scholarship recipient and was selected to the 2018-2019 Dexter High School All-American Team.

Amanda Naujokas is a senior at Sachem North High School, where she has a 4.0 GPA and has taken honors courses in psychology, world and United States history, environmental science and Spanish. A member of the National Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, and Business and Marketing Honor Society, she has more than 200 hours of community service.

The captain of the bowling team, she currently is a member of the Junior Team USA U17 Development team. She has signed to bowl for Vanderbilt in the fall.

Lane Thompson, a senior at Nimitz High School, is captain of the bowling team and plays saxophone in the school band, including the jazz band and orchestra. He is on the NHS Superintendent Advisory Council and was an American Sign Language (ASL) educator for teachers at his high school the last two years.

He was the North Central Texas USBC Youth Bowler of the Year in 2019 and helped run the youth state tournament. He assisted at the International Training and Research Center when the 2018 Junior Gold Championships were in Dallas.

In addition to being a USBC Youth member, applicants for the Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship must have been a senior in high school or a college student, and have a record of strong community involvement and academic achievements, as well as financial need. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 based on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent).

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards to learn more about scholarships available for USBC Youth bowlers.