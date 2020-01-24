Dom Barrett Jumps from 34th into the Lead in PBA Oklahoma Open

SHAWNEE, Okla. (Jan. 23, 2020) – Behind a torrid second round, England’s Dom Barrett advanced from 34th place into the lead in the PBA Oklahoma Open Thursday at FireLake Bowling Center, topping the field of 16 players who advanced to Friday’s match play competition.

Barrett, an eight-time PBA Tour title winner, averaged 247 for Thursday’s second qualifying round, rolling games of 232, 269, 279, 233, 203 and 266 after averaging 213 for his first six qualifying games Wednesday. His 12-game pinfall total of 2,760 was good for an 11-pin lead over Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Missouri.

“I felt I bowled well during the first round, but the scores didn’t show it,” Barrett said after his big second round. “I just trusted that if I kept doing what I was doing and was smart with my adjustments the scores would eventually come.

“Except for the fifth game where I ran into a tricky pair of lanes, everything came together like I hoped it would. Coming back with the 266 in the last game reassured me that my game was still where it needed to be and that I had a good handle on both conditions.”

The tournament is being contested on a challenging dual pattern scoring environment with 45-foot PBA Dragon 45 lane conditioning pattern applied to the left lane and the shorter 32-foot Wolf 32 pattern applied to the right lane throughout the competition.

Sherman, who won his only PBA title with partner Amanda Greene in last year’s PBA-PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Championship, posted a 2,749 total for his 12 games. Rounding out the top five qualifiers were Patrick Hanrahan, a two-handed second-year PBA member from Wichita, Kansas, with a 2,739 total; first round leader Sam Cooley of Australia with 2,730 pins and Kris Prather of Plainfield, Illinois, with a 2,713 total.

Defending Oklahoma Open champion Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, failed to advance to match play, finishing in 52nd place.

The top 16 players will bowl two eight-game head-to-head match play rounds at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday to decide the five stepladder finalists. The tournament will conclude with the stepladder finals airing live on FS1 on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.

The Oklahoma Open is a Tier 2 event in the PBA’s competition points structure. Points will be awarded in all Go Bowling PBA Tour events through the PBA World Series of Bowling XI in April. The 24 points leaders will earn berths in the PBA Playoffs in April and early May.

Friday’s match play rounds will be livestreamed by FloBowling, the PBA’s online livestreaming partner. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com. Sunday’s stepladder finals also will be livestreamed to FloBowling’s international subscribers. Game by game results also will be posted on the PBA.com Live Scoring link.

PBA OKLAHOMA OPEN

(A 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour Tier 2 event)

FireLake Bowling Center, Shawnee, Okla.

Final Qualifying Standings (after 12 games)

1, Dom Barrett, England, 2,760.

2, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,749.

3, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 2,739.

4, Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,730.

5, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,713.

6, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,711.

7, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,709.

8, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,702.

9, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,691.

10, Mitch Hupe, Wichita, Kan., 2,686.

11, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,671.

12, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,664.

13, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,649.

14, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,639.

15, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,635.

16, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,633.

Other cashers after 12 games:

17, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,620, $2,000.

18, Jaroslav Lorenc, Czech Republic, 2,617, $1,900.

19, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,606, $1,850.

20, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,600, $1,800.

21, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,596, $1,750.

22, Russ Oviatt, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,594, $1,700.

23, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,593, $1,650.

24, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 2,586, $1,600.

25, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,585, $1,550.

26, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,575, $1,530.

27, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,572, $1,520.

28, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,568, $1,505.

28, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,568, $1,505.

Failed to cash:

30, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,563.

31, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,557.

32 (tie), Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, and Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,554.

34, Matt Russo, Fairview Heights, Ill., 2,552.

35, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 2,547.

36 (tie), Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., and Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,541.

38, Stuart Williams, England, 2,530.

39, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,524.

40, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,521.

41, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 2,517.

42, Richard Teece, England, 2,513.

43, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 2,508.

44, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 2,506.

45, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,496.

46, Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 2,494.

47, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,482.

48 (tie), Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, and Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,478.

50, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,475.

50, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,475.

52, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,474.

53, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,473.

54 (tie), Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., and Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 2,469.

56, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 2,468.

57, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 2,465.

58, Kyle Duster, Phoenix, Ariz., 2,459.

59, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 2,457.

60, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 2,453.

61 (tie), Corey Umbrello, Westminster, Mass., and Matt Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 2,448.

63, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,444.

64, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,436.

65, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,434.

66, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,432.

67, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,431.

68, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,425.

69, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 2,411.

70, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,404.

71, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 2,394.

72 (tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,392.

74, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,388.

75, Deo Benard, Henderson, Nev., 2,386.

76, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,383.

77, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,381.

78, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 2,376.

79, Ryan Burks, Kansas City, Mo., 2,372.

80, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 2,363.

81, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,350.

82, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,339.

83, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,315.

84, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,279.

85, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 2,265.

86, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,262.

87, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,149.

88, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 2,046.

300 Games: Nick Pate.