Deadline for $25,000 Frewing Scholarship Extended to May 15

ARLINGTON, Texas - The International Bowling Museum & Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the deadline for high school seniors to submit their applications for the 2021 Daroll & Dee Frewing Scholarship has been extended to May 15.

The change gives potential applicants an additional six weeks to prepare their materials, as many still are working through the transition back to in-person school, following schedule and format adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $25,000 annual scholarship was created by Daroll Frewing, co-founder and CEO of US Bowling Corporation, and his wife, Dolores, to give back to bowling center owners with whom they have built relationships with over the years.

Daroll, who has been involved in the bowling industry for nearly six decades, serves on the IBMHOF Board of Trustees. He and Dolores have played an integral role in the bowling manufacturing and installation business since 1959.

Applicants must be in their senior year of high school and be a son, daughter or grandchild of a Bowling Proprietors' Association of America center owner. The scholarship will be awarded to an applicant based on academic success and service to the community.

The 2021 Daroll & Dee Frewing Scholarship will be awarded during this year's International Bowl Expo, scheduled for June 20-24 in Louisville, Kentucky. Travel and hotel expenses for the award winner and a parent or guardian will be provided by BPAA.

The scholarship was awarded for the first time in 2020, and the recipient was Ohio's Andrew Amoré, the son of bowling proprietors Ron and Diane Amoré.

Visit BowlingMuseum.com for more information about the Daroll & Dee Frewing Scholarship and to apply. The application and documentation must be submitted no later than May 15, 2021.