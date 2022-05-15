Dasha Kovalova Leads Qualifying at 2022 USBC Queens

Qualifying - Rd. 3



BY EMIL WILLIAMS JR.



ADDISON, Ill. - Ukraine’s Dasha Kovalova maintained her lead and averaged more than 223 during qualifying to lead the field into the double-elimination match-play bracket at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Queens.



The 2019 USBC Queens champion posted a 1,064 five-game block Saturday at Stardust Bowl to complete qualifying with a 3,350 total for 15 games, a 223.33 average.



Kovalova is followed in the standings by Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York (3,345), Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York (3,318), Jen Higgins of Lewis Center, Ohio (3,259), and Stephanie Schwartz of Racine, Wisconsin (3,249).



The Queens is the second event and first major championship on the 2022 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour schedule. The finals will be broadcast live Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network. All qualifying and match-play rounds leading up to the televised finals are streaming live at BowlTV.com.



With qualifying complete, the top 63 players and Julia Bond of Aurora, Illinois, who was guaranteed a spot in the double-elimination bracket as the defending champion, will return Sunday for match play.



Bond finished qualifying tied for 40th place with a 3,050 total and will face Russia’s Maria Bulanova in the opening round.



The final spot in the bracket went to Guatemala's Ana Morales, who finished with a 15-game total of 2,981, a 198.73 average. Kovalova will face Morales in the first round of match play.



The four-time PWBA Tour champion has finished no lower than second during qualifying this week and handled the varying challenges the 42-foot oil pattern has presented. But, each day presents a new challenge, and Saturday was no different.



“I just tried to stay in my bubble and focus on figuring out what the lanes wanted me to do,” Kovalova said. “Today was a little tricky because my body did not feel really well, so it took me a little longer than it should’ve to get into the right ball. But once I got there, you can definitely see when I got into the right ball, because my scores definitely reflect that. Overall, I just tried to stay positive and even if I had my angry, outburst meltdown, I tried to shrink it to the point where I didn't lose a lot of pins.”



Last year, Kovalova was the defending champion, qualified 28th and went 2-2 in match play. She’s looking to improve on her performance both on the lanes and within her mental space.



“Well, I'm looking forward to just testing my skills,” Kovalova said. “I feel I've been doing better mentally, so I just want to see how it is compared to last year's match play. I know last year's match play was kind of stressful for me. I mean, it's obviously always stressful, but I just want to see if I improve.”



Kuhlkin continues to impress through the first two events in 2022. After earning the top seed at last week’s PWBA Rockford Open, where she finished second, she was the only player in this week’s field to have three blocks of 1,100 or better.



Her early success can be attributed to her offseason training, which has her feeling as sharp as she did when she first came out on tour in 2015 following her standout collegiate career at Nebraska.



“One thing I worked a lot on was my leverage and my speed,” Kuhlkin said. “I've noticed just being on tour as long as I have that speed is very good on this tour. I'm not talking about rifling it, but just being able to stay right longer. By doing that, I started moving my feet a little bit faster and my swing is a little bit higher. Now, my leverage is so much better at the line than it has been in years. I honestly feel the best I have since I left Nebraska's campus, and that's saying a lot, because I was very good when I left Nebraska.”



Sunday’s match-play round will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern. All matches prior to the stepladder finals will feature a three-game total-pinfall format.



Bracket play resumes Monday, with the top five athletes advancing to Tuesday’s stepladder finals.



The 2022 Queens champion will take home the $60,000 first-place prize and tiara awarded to the winner.

2022 USBC Queens

At Stardust Bowl

Addison, Illinois

Saturday’s Results

QUALIFYING – ROUND 3

(15 games)



1, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 3,350. 2, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 3,345. 3, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,318. 4, Jen Higgins, Lewis Center, Ohio, 3,259. 5, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis., 3,249. 6, Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 3,244.

7, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb., 3,241. 8, Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 3,224. 9, Brandi Kordelewski, Belleville, Ill., 3,186. 10, Daria Pajak, Poland, 3,183. 11, Cassidy Courey (n), Brooklyn Center, Minn., 3,180. 12, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 3,173.

13, Olivia Farwell (n), Elizabethtown, Pa., 3,169. 14, Erin McCarthy, Elkhorn, Neb., 3,165. 15, Carlene Beyer (n), Ogdensburg, Wis., 3,155. 16, Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 3,145. 17, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 3,141. 18(tie), Juliana Franco (n), Colombia, and Marissa Allison (n), Sylvania, Ohio, 3,124.

20, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., 3,121. 21, Jordan Richard, Maumee, Ohio, 3,115. 22, Hope Gramly (n), Aubrey, Texas, 3,114. 23, Maria Bulanova, Russia, 3,106. 24, Verity Crawley, England, 3,099.

25(tie), Taylor Bailey, Joliet, Ill., and Kristin Quah, Singapore, 3,097. 27, Robin Orlikowski (n), Grand Rapids, Mich., 3,095. 28(tie), Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., and Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,093. 30, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer (a), Racine, Wis., 3,084.

31, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 3,081. 32, Mary Orf (n), St. Louis, 3,076. 33, Shannon Sellens (n), Long Beach, N.Y., 3,075. 34, Ashley Rucker (n), Bartlesville, Okla., 3,073. 35, Rebecca Hagerman (n), Loves Park, Ill., 3,071. 36, Shannon O'Keefe, Belleville, Ill., 3,061.

37, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 3,057. 38, Kayla Crawford, Silvis, Ill., 3,054. 39, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif., 3,051. 40(tie), Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill., and Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 3,050.

43(tie), Caroline Thesier (n), Mooresville, N.C., and Amanda Flood (n), Brandon, Fla., 3,048. 45, Shannon Grimm (n), Fenton, Mo., 3,047. 46, Emily Peterson (n), West Fargo, N.D., 3,044. 47, Lauren Pate, Ballwin, Mo., 3,042. 48, Brittany Pollentier, Cottage Grove, Wis., 3,031.

49, Maranda Pattison (a), Redwood Valley, Calif., 3,028. 50, Birgit Noreiks, Germany, 3,023. 51(tie), Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich., and Jessica Earnest (n), Nashville, Tenn., 3,022. 53, Sharon Powers (n), Lakewood, Colo., 3,013. 54, Sandra Maresca, Mamaroneck, N.Y., 3,009.

55, Courtney Jacques, Albany, Ga., 3,008. 56, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 3,006. 57, Brittany Smith, Johnston, Iowa, 3,003. 58, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,997. 59, Sarah Gill, Fitchburg, Mass., 2,996. 60, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,993.

61, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn., 2,986. 62, Megan Allensworth (n), Plainfield, Ill., 2,985. 63, Laura Plazas (n), Colombia, 2,982. 64, Ana Morales, Guatemala, 2,981.



DID NOT ADVANCE



65, Kelly Zapf, Lakewood, Colo., 2,979, $1,500. 66, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 2,977, $1,500.

67, Breanna Clemmer, Clover, S.C., 2,976, $1,500. 68, Estefania Cobo, Puerto Rico, 2,974, $1,500. 69, Heather Melvin, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,971. 70, Emily Eckhoff (n), Wheat Ridge, Colo., 2,970. 71, Kara Mangiola, Spencerport, N.Y., 2,969. 72, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,967.

73, Missy Parkin, San Clemente, Calif., 2,962. 74(tie), Johanna Puentes (n), Colombia, and Taylor Bulthuis, New Port Richey, Fla., 2,958. 76, Maryssa Carey (n), Hobart, Ind., 2,953. 77(tie), Abby Ragsdale, Aurora, Ill., and Sofia Rodriguez Granda (n), Guatemala, 2,947.

79, Heather Erdei, Omaha, Neb., 2,945. 80, Jasmine Snell (n), Papillion, Neb., 2,942. 81, Chelsey Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,936. 82, Christine Gill, Troy, Ill., 2,930. 83, Kasey Eaton (n), Wyoming, Mich., 2,929. 84(tie), Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, and Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., 2,925.

86, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 2,924. 87, Kaleena Henning-Shannon (a), Omaha, Neb., 2,923. 88, Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 2,922. 89(tie), Mallory Clark, Auburn, Maine, and Olivia Komorowski, Oshkosh, Wis., 2,920.

91(tie), Eryn Jones, Greenfield, Ind., and Zoriani Reyes, Puerto Rico, 2,917. 93, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2,915. 94, Katie Ann Sopp, White Bear Lake, Minn., 2,914. 95, Alexis Neuer, Milton, Pa., 2,909. 96, Ana Bolanos, Guatemala, 2,904.

97(tie), Danielle Knittle, State College, Pa., Serenity Quintero, Aurora, Ill., and Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y., 2,893. 100, Kirstin Foster (n), Pella, Iowa, 2,892. 101, Jennifer Hocurscak, Orange, Conn., 2,888. 102, Kristin Nieter (n), Homewood, Ill., 2,887.

103(tie), Karen Marcano, Venezuela, and Justyne Vukovich, New Stanton, Pa., 2,886. 105, Kristie Leong (n), Daly City, Calif., 2,883. 106, Brianna Andrew, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,882. 107, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., 2,881. 108, Kaylene Bishop, Medical Lake, Wash., 2,876.

109, Samantha Knight (n), Kalamazoo, Mich., 2,875. 110, Denisyha Waller (a), Markham, Ill., 2,869. 111, Haley Carroll, Williamsville, N.Y., 2,867. 112, Wendy Bartaire-Jimenez, France, 2,865. 113(tie), Melanie McDaniel, Joliet, Ill., and Kerry Smith, New Holland, Pa., 2,857.

115, Jenny Wonders (n), Roscoe, Ill., 2,856. 116, Nicole Kleutgen, Stevens Point, Wis., 2,854. 117, Melissa Landers, Prairie Grove, Ark., 2,852. 118, Ashlyn Jamrog, Lacey, Wash., 2,841. 119, Janis Birschbach, Fond du Lac, Wis., 2,831. 120, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio, 2,830.

121, Sarah Sanes (n), Murfreesboro, Tenn., 2,829. 122, Felicia Wong, Canada, 2,828. 123, Madison Janack (n), Wichita, Kan., 2,827. 124, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J., 2,821.

125(tie), Nichole Hiraoka (n), Daly City, Calif., and Pamela Perez Millan, Puerto Rico, 2,815.

127, Terysa Wojnar, New Lenox, Ill., 2,809. 128, Itzel Salayet, Puerto Rico, 2,806. 129, Sue Cabello, Rockford, Ill., 2,804. 130, Bailey Gipson, Davison, Mich., 2,791. 131, Juliana Botero, Colombia, 2,783. 132, Victoria Giardina, Shelby Township, Mich., 2,777.

133, Capri Howard, Lynwood, Ill., 2,773. 134, Jenica Baron, Barrington, Ill., 2,760. 135, Maria Kreke (n), Manchester, Mo., 2,756. 136, Mari Gallegos (n), Chicago, 2,755. 137, Edith Quintanilla, Guatemala, 2,754. 138, Sierra Kanemoto (n), Dayton, Ohio, 2,752.

139, Sandra Toole (n), Galesburg, Mich., 2,750. 140, Taishaye Naranjo, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,746. 141, Jill Moore (n), Elizabethtown, Pa., 2,745. 142, Courtney Ermisch, Big Bend, Wis., 2,744. 143, Shawna Strause (n), Tucson, Ariz., 2,740. 144, Kayla Bandy, Wichita, Kan., 2,736.

145, Amber MacLeod (n), Brick, N.J., 2,735. 146, Ashlee Gonzales-Webb, Quantico, Va., 2,734. 147, Britney Brown, Norman, Okla., 2,731. 148, Gabriella VanHorn, Lansing, Mich., 2,723. 149, Bailey Palmer (n), Ottumwa, Iowa, 2,721. 150, Laura Barrios, Guatemala, 2,717.

151, Lisa Timm, Auburn, Ill., 2,714. 152, Chelsea Raymond, St. Albans, Vt., 2,708. 153, Megan Ashley (n), Parma, Ohio, 2,707. 154, Emma Grace Dockery (n), Kent, Ohio, 2,703. 155, Farrand Schneider (a), Essexville, Mich., 2,700. 156, Laura Stone, Bloomington, Ill., 2,695.

157, Kayla Smith (n), Salem, Ill., 2,689. 158, Lara Clevenger (n), Edgewater, Fla., 2,681. 159, Jackie Kosier (n), Sylvania, Ohio, 2,679. 160, Sarah Smith, Van Meter, Iowa, 2,671. 161(tie), Melissa Kammerer, Staten Island, N.Y., and Jennifer Dovers (n), Sierra Vista, Ariz., 2,667.

163, Barbara Batt (a), Jacksonville, Fla., 2,666. 164(tie), Stephanie Dennis, Kingston, Mo., and Jen Medon (n), Darien, Ill., 2,665. 166, Roberta Vann (n), Downey, Calif., 2,662. 167, Julie Oczepek, Vassar, Mich., 2,657. 168, Hayley Dann, Dayton, Ohio, 2,651.

169, Claudia Barrios (n), Guatemala, 2,646. 170, Jennifer DeGroodt, North Little Rock, Ark., 2,641. 171, Tina LaCroix, Southampton, Mass., 2,633. 172, Danielle Beeck, Frankfort, Ill., 2,624. 173, Kendall Leahy, Carol Stream, Ill., 2,621. 174, Amanda Sparr (n), Lake Villa, Ill., 2,618.

175, Olivia Wallace, Jackson, Mich., 2,613. 176, Daniela Gonzalez, Riyadh, Fla., 2,605. 177, Mei Yuan Miller (n), Millington, Tenn., 2,604. 178, Alexis Carter, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,599. 179, Stephanie DellaBernarda, Vernon Rockville, Conn., 2,598. 180, Katie Bishop (a), Westland, Mich., 2,587.

181, Rebecca Azurmendi (n), Winnemucca, Nev., 2,573. 182, Christina Hartl, Ephrata, Pa., 2,531. 183, Samantha Struzynski, Ogdensburg, Wis., 2,516. 184(tie), Ashley Stayer, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Nathalie Leon, Guatemala, 2,512. 186, Michaela Morgan, The Woodlands, Texas, 2,511.

187, Alexandra Ross (n), Greenwood, Ind., 2,510. 188(tie), Jill Creamer, Redding, Calif., and Samantha Kriner, Houston, Texas, 2,503. 190, Pam Sprow (n), Lakeland, Fla., 2,483. 191, Sue Walter, Ringle, Wis., 2,470. 192, Graciela Dube, Miami, Fla., 2,469.

193, Lanaea Malak (n), Lemont, Ill., 2,465. 194, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 2,453. 195, Nicole Kittredge, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 2,429. 196, Meghan Moore, Cleveland, 2,424. 197, Taylor Diefenderfer, Wichita, Kan., 2,423. 198, Tabitha Schlupe, Akron, Ohio, 2,417.

199, Ashley Ward, Bloomington, Ill., 2,379. 200, Farah Diaz, Tampa, Fla., 2,365. 201, Melissa Rieg (n), Wesley Chapel, Fla., 2,362. 202, Michelle Sterner (n), Niagara Falls, N.Y., 1,834 (WD). 203, Nichole DePaul, Baytown, Texas, 1,109 (WD). 204, Danielle Young (n), Loves Park, Ill., 2,042 (WD).