Danielle McEwan to Lead Field into Match Play in 2021 USBC Queens

RENO, Nev. – Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, averaged more than 225 during qualifying at the 2021 United States Bowling Congress Queens to lead the field into the double-elimination bracket.



The five-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour champion posted a 1,138 five-game block Saturday at the National Bowling Stadium to finish qualifying with a 3,381 total for 15 games, a 225.4 average.



McEwan is followed in the standings by Rocio Restrepo of Uniontown, Ohio (3,364), Stephanie Zavala of Downey, California (3,346), Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York (3,346), and Jordan Richard of Maumee, Ohio (3,345).



The USBC Queens is the first major championship on the 2021 PWBA Tour schedule, and BowlTV.com is providing wire-to-wire coverage of the event.



With qualifying complete, the top 63 players and Dasha Kovalova of Ukraine, who was guaranteed a spot in the double-elimination bracket as the defending champion, will return to the NBS on Sunday for match play.



Kovalova finished qualifying in 28th place with a 3,136 total and will face Kerry Smith of New Holland, Pennsylvania, in the opening round.



The final spot in the bracket went to Breanna Clemmer of Clover, South Carolina, who finished with a 15-game total of 3,001, a 200.07 average. Clemmer delivered three strikes in the 10th frame of her final game to get the last spot by a single pin over Alejandra Urrutia of Highland, California.



McEwan will face Clemmer in the first round of match play.



McEwan has been near the top of the leaderboard all week at the NBS, finishing Round 1 in third place and Round 2 in fourth place before moving into the lead Saturday.



The quick start Thursday allowed the 29-year-old right-hander the opportunity to collect information looking ahead to match play.



The three-game total-pinfall format moving into the bracket will allow for multiple angles to be in play and different strategies to be used by each opponent, and McEwan hopes to be one step ahead with the information she’s gathered on this week’s 42-foot oil pattern.



“I was looking at the long game this week,” said McEwan, who finished third at the 2016 Queens. “I was focusing on gathering information and preparing myself for the end of the week. I’ve competed in enough of these events to know what I see on Day 1 won’t be what it’s like in match play. I focused on getting a lot of score the first day, which I was able to do, and build my arsenal from there for different situations. I want to make sure I know what ball I’ll have to go to depending on what I’m seeing, so I can focus on my physical game and make sure I’m confident when I step up on the approach.”



Restrepo averaged more than 238 on Saturday to move up from 14th place, rolling games of 215, 254, 266, 221 and 236 to lead all competitors on the day with a 1,192 total.



The four-time PWBA Tour champion took a week off during the PWBA Lincoln Open to return home to work on some aspects of her game. She returned to the tour last week at the PWBA Greater Cleveland Open and finished in 18th place.



“I’m just excited to start feeling like myself again,” Restrepo said. “I haven’t felt like I’ve bowled well for almost eight months, and I took off a few weeks ago to focus on the stuff my reps have been telling me. The time at home has paid off. I built some momentum from last week in Cleveland, and I’m bringing that here as well.”



Restrepo drilled some new equipment to help her see the shapes she wants to see on tour, and the physical changes she’s implemented to her game not only have helped with her consistency, but also have provided some relief from a hip injury she’s been competing through.



“I feel like my start has always been the key to my delivery, and I started to feel very uncomfortable from the moment I held the ball - it wasn’t me,” Restrepo said. “I focused on making sure my start was always the same and that my hand positions were correct, because a bad start means a bad finish.



“I’ve been dealing with a hip injury, and I’ve been taking it one week at a time. There have been times when I was in a lot of pain, but it seems like with the physical changes I’ve made, I’m not in as much pain. That’s why I’m here. I feel like I’m strong enough, and I’ve dealt with worse.”



Sunday’s match-play round will begin at noon Eastern with the left side of the bracket, with the right side of the bracket getting underway at 2 p.m. Eastern. All matches prior to the stepladder finals will feature a three-game total-pinfall format.



Bracket play resumes Monday, with the top five athletes advancing to Tuesday’s stepladder finals at 8 p.m. Eastern on BowlTV.



With the finals being broadcast on BowlTV, the top seed will have to be defeated twice in the true double-elimination format.



The champion at the 2021 Queens will take home the $20,000 first-place prize and tiara awarded to the winner.



For more information on the USBC Queens, visit BOWL.com/Queens.



United States Bowling Congress

The United States Bowling Congress serves as the national governing body of bowling as recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). USBC conducts championship events nationwide including the largest participation sporting events in the world – the USBC Open and Women's Championships – and professional events such as the USBC Masters and USBC Queens.

Founded in 1895, today USBC and its 1,524 state and local associations proudly serve more than a million members. USBC is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, working toward a future for the sport. The online home for USBC is BOWL.com.



2021 USBC Queens

At National Bowling Stadium

Reno, Nev.



Saturday’s Results



QUALIFYING – ROUND 3

(15 games)



1, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,381. 2, Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 3,364. 3(tie), Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif., and Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 3,346. 5, Jordan Richard, Maumee, Ohio, 3,345. 6, Birgit Noreiks, Germany, 3,327.

7, Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas, 3,318. 8, Kara Mangiola, Spencerport, N.Y., 3,293. 9, Shannon Sellens (n), Long Beach, N.Y., 3,291. 10, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 3,266. 11(tie), Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., and Alexis Neuer, Milton, Pa., 3,239.

13, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 3,231. 14, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 3,220. 15, Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 3,208. 16, Shannon O'Keefe, Shiloh, Ill., 3,200. 17, Abby Ragsdale, Aurora, Ill., 3,197. 18, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn., 3,196.

19, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 3,194. 20, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 3,192. 21, Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 3,181. 22, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 3,180. 23, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,171. 24, Anggie Ramirez-Perea, Austin, Texas, 3,163.

25, Lilia Robles, Mexico, 3,152. 26(tie), Laura Plazas, Colombia, and Valerie Bercier, Muskegon, Mich., 3,141. 28, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 3,136. 29(tie), Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., and Erin McCarthy, Elkhorn, Neb., 3,130.

31, Brandi Branka, Belleville, Ill., 3,129. 32(tie), Daria Pajak, Poland, and Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 3,125. 34, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 3,124. 35, Taylor Bailey, Joliet, Ill., 3,123. 36, Emily Eckhoff (n), Denver, 3,120.

37, Kerry Smith, New Holland, Pa., 3,112. 38, Lauren Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 3,109. 39, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 3,108. 40, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas, 3,105. 41, Verity Crawley, England, 3,096. 42, Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 3,086.

43, Ana Molina (n), Guatemala, 3,085. 44, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 3,084. 45(tie), Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa., and Amanda Vermilyea, Apple Valley, Minn., 3,080. 47, Estefania Cobo, North Richland Hills, Texas, 3,077. 48, Shanna Chepelsky, East Rochester, N.Y., 3,073.

49, Maria Bulanova, Russia, 3,062. 50, Hope Gramly (n), Aubrey, Texas, 3,059. 51, Christine Gill, Lebanon, Ill., 3,057. 52, Sharon Powers (n), Lakewood, Colo., 3,050. 53, Aseret Zetter, Mexico, 3,044. 54, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo., 3,037.

55, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 3,027. 56, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 3,022. 57, Nichole Hiraoka (a), Daly City, Calif., 3,016. 58, Addy Nelson (n), Gregory, S.D., 3,012. 59(tie), Kristin Nieter (n), Homewood, Ill., and Blair Blumenscheid (n), Columbus, Ohio, 3,011.

61(tie), Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, and Nicole Kleutgen (n), Plainfield, Wis., 3,007. 63, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 3,002. 64, Breanna Clemmer, Clover, S.C., 3,001.



DID NOT ADVANCE



65, Alejandra Urrutia (n), Highland, Calif., 3,000. 66, Giselle Poss, Maitland, Fla., 2,999.

67, Courtney Ermisch, Big Bend, Wis., 2,997. 68, Sofia Granda (n), Guatemala, 2,995. 69, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich., 2,985. 70, Jody Scheerer, South Africa, 2,949. 71, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,947. 72, Ana Ruiz (n), Guatemala, 2,930.

73, Raelyn Hazen (n), Roy, Utah, 2,927. 74, Kayla Bandy, Wichita, Kan., 2,916. 75, Jennifer Cupples, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,913. 76, Madeleine McDuff (n), Katy, Texas, 2,911. 77, Kristie Leong (n), Daly City, Calif., 2,910. 78, Angelica Anthony (n), Converse, Texas, 2,909.

79(tie), Megan Allensworth (n), Plainfield, Ill., and Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 2,907. 81(tie), Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, and Mallory Nutting (n), Topsham, Maine, 2,902. 83, Katie Robb (n), Swedesboro, N.J., 2,893. 84, Rina Sabo, Bennett, Colo., 2,881.

85, Alyssa Ferraro (n), Deltona, Fla., 2,862. 86, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., 2,853. 87, Michelle Sterner (n), Niagara Falls, N.Y., 2,841. 88, Karen Rosprim (n), Albany, Calif., 2,827. 89, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., 2,818. 90, Claudia Cabrera (n), Guatemala, 2,816.

91, Jasmine Snell (n), Papillion, Neb., 2,811. 92, Jessica Abel (n), Broadalbin, N.Y., 2,808. 93, Terysa Wojnar, New Lenox, Ill., 2,804. 94, Tabetha DuVall (n), Gillette, Wyo., 2,802. 95, Kalee Tripp (n), Butte, Mont., 2,800. 96, Samantha Knab (n), Antioch, Ill., 2,791.

97, Brianna Andrew, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,781. 98, Melissa Perez, Miami, Fla., 2,772. 99, Shawna Strause (n), Tucson, Ariz., 2,763. 100, Kristal Coppinger (n), Woonsocket, R.I., 2,753. 101, Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y., 2,744. 102, Melissa Kammerer (n), Staten Island, N.Y., 2,734.

103, Jennifer Hocurscak, Orange, Conn., 2,727. 104(tie), Rebecca Azurmendi (n), Winnemucca, Nev., and Stephani Cooksey (n), Reno, Nev., 2,715. 106, Jill Creamer, Folsom, Calif., 2,678. 107, Jennifer McLean (n), Seattle, Wash., 2,645. 108, Karrie Brunner (n), Gobles, Mich., 2,567.

109, Stephanie Dennis, Kingston, Mo., 2,510.