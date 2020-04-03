COVID-19 Forces Postponement of Weber Cup

BY NICK TEALE

The 2020 BetVictor Weber Cup, scheduled to take place at Morningside Arena, Leicester June 5-7, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates will be announced later.

Matchroom Multi Sport has been monitoring Government, World Health Organization and travel advice in the UK, Europe and USA and has made this decision with the health and safety of our players, spectators and staff as the paramount concern. We will continue to monitor the global situation and will announce new dates once we are able to do so.

An announcement regarding player selection and qualifying still will be made later this month.

Tickets already purchased for BetVictor Weber Cup will remain valid for the equivalent session(s) of the re-arranged event. Alternatively, tickets refunds are available from the point of purchase.

The thoughts of everybody at Matchroom Multi Sport are with everybody around the world who is affected by the coronavirus.