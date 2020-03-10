Consecutive Games of 277, 300 Help Danielle McEwan Top PBA WSOB XI PTQ

LAS VEGAS – Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, averaged 228 for 10 games Friday to top a field of 10 Professional Bowlers Association members who advanced to the PBA World Series of Bowling XI through the pre-tournament qualifier that precedes Sunday’s official start of the multi-event competition at South Point Bowling Plaza.

McEwan, a five-time Professional Women’s Bowlers Association titlist and a sixth-year PBA member, rolled consecutive games of 277 and 300 in Friday’s second five-game qualifying round and finished with a 237 game to overtake Iceland’s Arnar Jonsson for the PTQ lead. Jonsson will be the second player from Iceland to bowl in the World Series. Also advancing out of the PTQ are three players from Sweden (Adam Andersson, Robin Persson and Rasmus Edvall) and 16-year-old two-hander Deo Benard of Henderson, Nevada, a PBA rookie who won the 10th spot in the WSOB by six pins over another PWBA champion, Maria Jose Rodriguez of Auston, Texas.

WSOB XI begins Sunday with two five-game qualifying rounds in the Go Bowling PBA Cheetah Championship. FloBowling, the PBA’s official subscription-based online streaming service, will also begin its exclusive coverage of all WSOB qualifying and match play rounds with Monday’s Cheetah rounds at 3 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern (noon and 5:30 p.m. Pacific). For subscription information, schedules and the numerous other benefits available as part of a FloBowling subscription, visit flobowling.com.

PBA WORLD SERIES OF BOWLING XI

South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas, Friday

Final Pre-Tournament Qualifier Standings (after 10 games; top 10 advance to WSOB XI)

1, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,280.

2, Arnar Jonsson, Iceland, 2,277.

3, Adam Andersson, Sweden, 2,236.

4, Robin Persson, Sweden, 2,235.

5, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,209.

6, Chad Lusche, Parker, Colo., 2,198.

7, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 2,167.

8, Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 2,142.

9, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 2,141.

10, Deo Benard, Henderson, Nev., 2,134.

Failed to advance:

11, Maria Rodriguez, Austin, Texas, 2,128.

12, Kyle Duster, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2,123.

13, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 2,119.

14, Karl Wahlgren, Sweden, 2,113.

15, Hiroki Takada, Osaka, Japan, 2,107.

16, Dan Poulsen, Denmark, 2,094.

17, Matt Russo, Fairview Heights, Ill., 2,064.

18, Ryan Burks, Kansas City, Mo., 2,062.

19, William Svensson, Sweden, 2,030.

20, Ryan Geary, Dunlap, Tenn., 2,028.

20, Tim Cagle II, Hercules, Calif., 2,028.

22, Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 1,985.

23, Alex Martin, Kennesaw, Ga., 1,982.

24, Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas, 1,968.

25, Michael Ruben, Selden, N.Y., 1,967.

26, Corey Umbrello, Westminster, Mass., 1,963.

27, Jordan Jung, Canada, 1,961.

28, Diante Fields, Middletown, Del., 1,919.

29, James Cantere, Norman, Okla., 1,911.

30, JT Jackson, Sherman Oaks, Calif., 1,898.

31, Ricardo Mendoza, Hemet, Calif., 1,879.

32, Brent Boho, Colgate, Wis., 1,874.

33, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,871.

34, Isaac Rose, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,855.

35, Derek Handy, Redmond, Wash., 1,851.

36, Brandon Kraye, LaHabra, Calif., 1,850.

37, Yeung Wai Ki, Hong Kong, 1,823.

38, Will Smith, Spokane, Wash., 1,747.