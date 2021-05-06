Collegiate All-America Teams Announced for 2020-2021 Season

ARLINGTON, Texas – Marian-Indiana’s Jeffery Mann and Wichita State’s Madison Janack have been named the Most Valuable Players of the 2020-2021 collegiate bowling season by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA).

The announcement of Mann and Janack earning the top honor for the United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season, along with the recognition of the All-America teams for the NCBCA and several other collegiate associations, was broadcast Wednesday on BowlTV.com.

The Storm/International Bowling Media Association (IBMA) Collegiate Award winners also were announced, with Mann and Janack being named Bowlers of the Year.

The other collegiate associations recognized during the announcement included the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA), National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Club Team Bowling Coaches Association (CTBCA).

Mann, a senior, earned his first appearance on an NCBCA All-America team after leading the nation in average (226.51) and average differential (38.02). In six regular season events, he collected a pair of wins, four top-five finishes and five top-10 placements.

Joining Mann on the men’s NCBCA All-America first team this season was Oklahoma Christian’s Joshua Imhoff, Calumet’s Kevin McCune, Trine’s Austin Robison and St. Ambrose’s Nathan Stubler.

The NCBCA Rookie of the Year in the men’s division was Webber International’s AJ Wolstenholme, who also was named part of the All-America second team.

Janack, a junior, finished the season second in average (211.75) and fourth in average differential (34.945). She recorded two victories, four top-five finishes and five top-10 rankings in seven events.

Janack was joined on the women’s NCBCA All-America first team by Martin Methodist’s Lindsay Brown, Pikeville’s Kristina Catoe, Lawrence Tech’s Victoria Giardina and McKendree’s Hope Gramly.

Catoe also was recognized as the women’s NCBCA Rookie of the Year.

The NCBCA Gordon Vadakin and Kerm Helmer Coach of the Year awards went to Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Shawn Wochner and Mount Mercy’s Andy Diercks, respectively. The Gordon Vadakin Coach of the Year award recognizes the top coach in the men’s division, and the Kerm Helmer Coach of the Year award is given to the top coach in the women’s division.

NAIA’s Ron Damron was recognized with the Gordon Teigen Meritorious Service Award. The annual award recognizes an individual for outstanding service to collegiate bowling.

For more information on USBC Collegiate, visit BOWL.com/Collegiate.

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE BOWLING COACHES ASSOCIATION

2020-2021 ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

MEN

First team - Joshua Imhoff, Oklahoma Christian; Jeffery Mann, Marian-Indiana; Kevin McCune, Calumet; Austin Robison, Trine; Nathan Stubler, St. Ambrose

Second team - Dylan Dobran, Calumet; Romeo Patrick-Holmes, Notre Dame-Ohio; Michael Rachal, Lincoln Memorial; Nicholas Sommer, Wichita State; AJ Wolstenholme, Webber International

Honorable mention - Nicholas Graveel, Marian-Indiana; David Hooper, Emmanuel; Alec Johnson, Arizona State; Alec Keplinger, Wichita State; Steven Kocher, Bowling Green State; Marcus McClain, Indiana Tech; Joshua Molloy, Grand Canyon; Pete Vergos, Calumet; Michael Weber, Lawrence Tech; Raymond Wiegand, Iowa Central Community College

Most Valuable Player - Jeffery Mann, Marian-Indiana

Rookie of the Year - AJ Wolstenholme, Webber International

Gordon Vadakin Coach of the Year - Shawn Wochner, Wisconsin-Whitewater

WOMEN

First team - Lindsay Brown, Martin Methodist; Kristina Catoe, Pikeville; Victoria Giardina, Lawrence Tech; Hope Gramly, McKendree; Madison Janack, Wichita State

Second team - Sarah Gill, Stephen F. Austin; Addie Herzberg, Wichita State; Hannah Jaros, St. Ambrose; Melanie Katen, North Carolina A&T; Taishaye Naranjo, Webber International

Honorable mention - Ayra Aminuddin, Mount Mercy; Cassidy Anschutz, Lincoln Memorial; Sierra Ciesiolka, Wichita State; Britni Hosterman, Bowling Green State; Makayla Lancioni, Concordia; Madison McCall, Tulane; Britaney Myers, McKendree; Kayla Smith, McKendree; Cameron Strombeck, North Carolina A&T; Jenna Williams, Mount Mercy

Most Valuable Player - Madison Janack, Wichita State

Rookie of the Year - Kristina Catoe, Pikeville

Kerm Helmer Coach of the Year - Andy Diercks, Mount Mercy

Teigen Meritorious Service Award - Ron Damron, NAIA

STORM/INTERNATIONAL BOWLING MEDIA ASSOCIATION

2020-2021 COLLEGIATE AWARDS

MEN

Bowler of the Year - Jeffery Mann, Marian-Indiana

Runners-up - Joshua Imhoff, Oklahoma Christian; Kevin McCune, Calumet; Nicholas Sommer, Wichita State; Nathan Stubler, St. Ambrose

Honorable mention - Alec Keplinger, Wichita State; Romeo Patrick-Holmes, Notre Dame-Ohio; Michael Rachal, Lincoln Memorial

WOMEN

Bowler of the Year - Madison Janack, Wichita State

Runners-up - Lindsay Brown, Martin Methodist; Kristina Catoe, Pikeville; Victoria Giardina, Lawrence Tech; Hope Gramly, McKendree

Honorable mention - Ayra Aminuddin, Mount Mercy; Britni Hosterman, Bowling Green State; Hannah Jaros, St. Ambrose