Clemmer Makes History, Leads 2022 PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

By Emil Williams Jr.

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Breanna Clemmer of Clover, South Carolina, averaged more than 238 for 12 games Friday to take the lead at the 2022 Professional Women’s Bowling Association St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open and made history in the process at Seminole Lanes.



The 24-year-old right-hander fired games of 237, 190, 289, 300, 300 and 279 for a 1,595 six-game total during Round 2, which nearly broke the PWBA record for highest six-game block. Jackie Mitskavich set the record in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1997 with 1,630.



Clemmer had a chance to become the first woman to roll a 900 series but settled for 879 in her final three games, which was enough to set the PWBA record for highest three-game set. Mitskavich also held the three-game series record of 877 as part of her six-game record.



The United States Bowling Congress national record for highest three-game series by a woman is 890, which is held by two-time PWBA Tour champion Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York.



Clemmer began the second game of the evening with three consecutive splits, followed by a gutter and spare in the fourth frame. Despite not being comfortable, she managed to roll 190 after a helpful tip from her ball rep, Mike Wolfe, who simply encouraged her to “get the ball to two,” which meant the second board on the right side of the lane.



“Honestly, I was just trying to get nine and make my spares because I was throwing it so bad,” said Clemmer, who finished third at the season-opening PWBA Rockford Open. “I was not comfortable. It was very evident. When Mike said just throw it to two and settle in, I did just that and was able to get 190 out of it.”



Following the 190, Clemmer took every spectator inside Seminole Lanes, including her grandparents who were in attendance, on a ride they may never forget. The rest is history, as they say.



“I just felt so comfortable,” said Clemmer, who is a four-time member of Team USA. “When I'm able to just be Bre, and just do what I am known to do, everything else fades away and nothing else matters. And, that happened today. It's like I had blinders on. Nothing else mattered, but me in that moment, and I was allowed to be selfish on the lanes in that moment. It was amazing. Everything just faded away, and I was able to just settle in and be myself.”



Clemmer added 1,271 in Round 1 for a 12-game total of 2,866, which moved her into the lead. Latvia’s Diana Zavjalova is second with a 2,817 total, and Shannon O'Keefe of Shiloh, Illinois, is third with 2,764.



Erin McCarthy of Elkhorn, Nebraska, is fourth with 2,739, while Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, rounds out the top five with 2,722.



The 93-player field was cut to the top 31 players after Friday’s second round, with Kara Mangiola of Spencerport, New York, claiming the final spot with a 2,574 total, a 214.5 average.



Saturday’s third round will consist of an additional six games starting at 11 a.m. Eastern, with the top 12 returning to the lanes for one more six-game round to complete qualifying. The top five players, based on total pinfall for 24 games, will advance to the stepladder finals.



The stepladder will be Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern and broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. All qualifying rounds are being streamed live at BowlTV.com. The champion will earn $20,000.



For more information on the PWBA, visit PWBA.com.



2022 PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

At Seminole Lanes

Seminole, Fla.



Friday’s results



QUALIFYING

(12 games)



1, Breanna Clemmer, Clover, S.C., 2,866. 2, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,817. 3, Shannon O'Keefe, Shiloh, Ill., 2,764. 4, Erin McCarthy, Elkhorn, Neb., 2,739. 5, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,722. 6, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 2,700.

7(tie), Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, and Kerry Smith, New Holland, Pa., 2,698. 9, Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 2,678. 10, Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 2,677. 11, Jordan Richard, Maumee, Ohio, 2,674. 12, Lauren Pate, Ballwin, Mo., 2,673.

13(tie), Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., and Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 2,664. 15, Missy Parkin, San Clemente, Calif., 2,662. 16, Verity Crawley, England, 2,656. 17, Taylor Bailey, Jonesboro, Ark., 2,648. 18(tie), Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., and Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn., 2,636.

20, Chelsey Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,633. 21, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 2,622. 22, Brianna Rogers (n), Florence, S.C., 2,610. 23, Anna Groce (n), Morrisville, N.C., 2,609. 24(tie), Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,605.

26, Avery Domaguin (n), San Diego, 2,601. 27, Lindsay Boomershine, Brigham City, Utah, 2,598. 28, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 2,585. 29, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif., 2,583. 30, Birgit Noreiks, Germany, 2,578. 31, Kara Mangiola, Spencerport, N.Y., 2,574.



DID NOT ADVANCE



32, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 2,572. 33, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,566. 34, Estefania Cobo, Puerto Rico, 2,565. 35, Olivia Farwell, Elizabethtown, Pa., 2,519. 36, Taylor Bulthuis, New Port Richey, Fla., 2,512.

37, Jennifer Dovers (n), Sierra Vista, Ariz., 2,492. 38, Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,491. 39, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill., 2,480. 40, Kaylene Bishop, Medical Lake, Wash., 2,479. 41, Felicia Wong, Canada, 2,476. 42, Brooke Roberts (n), Port Orange, Fla., 2,471.

43, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 2,470. 44, Kayla Crawford, Silvis, Ill., 2,463. 45, Brianna Andrew, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,453. 46, Amber Brunson (n), Miami, 2,430. 47, Alexis Neuer, Milton, Pa., 2,426. 48(tie), Jennifer Roback (n), New York Mills, N.Y., and Maria Bulanova, Russia, 2,422.

50, Mallory Clark, Auburn, Maine, 2,421. 51, Jenna Williams (n), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2,414. 52, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,409. 53, Melissa Kammerer, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,406. 54, Sarah Klassen (n), Bel Aire, Kan., 2,402.

55, Christina Hardee, Mount Dora, Fla., 2,369. 56, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis., 2,367. 57, Sarah Westcott (n), Riverview, Fla., 2,357. 58, Tanya Critchlow (n), Temple Terrace, Fla., 2,351. 59, Kaitlyn Eder (n), Lithia, Fla., 2,339. 60, Hayley Dann, Dayton, Ohio, 2,329.

61, Cassidy Ray (n), Herrin, Ill., 2,327. 62, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich., 2,320. 63, Kasey Eaton (n), Wyoming, Mich., 2,315. 64, Jay Dawn Robinson (n), Lakeland, Fla., 2,303. 65(tie), Courtney Ermisch, Big Bend, Wis., and Alexandra Hernandez (n), Coral Springs, Fla., 2,295.

67, Melanie McDaniel, Joliet, Ill., 2,286. 68, Wendy Bartaire-Jimenez, France, 2,284. 69, Haley Youker, Clermont, Fla., 2,279. 70, Justyne Vukovich, New Stanton, Pa., 2,277. 71, Mei Yuan Miller (n), Millington, Tenn., 2,274. 72, Juliana Kerrigan (n), Ashland, Va., 2,273.

73, Courtney Jacques, Albany, Ga., 2,261. 74, Madison Colston (n), Largo, Fla., 2,260. 75, Katarina Hagler (n), Cape Coral, Fla., 2,259. 76, Melissa Riccardi (n), St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,251. 77, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 2,237. 78, Shaye Wiegers (n), Cooper City, Fla., 2,228.

79, Rhoda Rodriguez (n), Plantation, Fla., 2,212. 80, Danielle Young (n), Loves Park, Ill., 2,194. 81, Samantha Kriner, Houston, 2,187. 82, Ashley Morrow (n), Brandon, Fla., 2,145. 83, Samantha McCue (n), Cape Coral, Fla., 2,118. 84, Michaela Kontis (n), St. Augustine, Fla., 2,107.

85, Alison Shedrow (n), Parrish, Fla., 2,101. 86, Dakota Kirk (n), Fort Myers, Fla., 2,092. 87, Presley Gissendanner (n), Winter Haven, Fla., 2,079. 88, Madison Beck (n), Apopka, Fla., 2,035. 89, Vanessa Rivera (n), Orlando, Fla., 2,023. 90, Marquilla James (n), Cape Coral, Fla., 2,022.

91, Sophia Bastian (n), Winter Park, Fla., 1,986. 92, Carmen Aguilar, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,967. 93, Jennifer Parisi (n), Casselberry, Fla., 1,855.