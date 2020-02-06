CBS Sports Network to Televise 17 Bowling Events, Featuring PWBA, Collegiate and Youth, in 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas – Live coverage of a Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour event finals that will take place at the Hammer Junior Gold Championships is one of the many highlights of the 17 bowling shows CBS Sports Network will televise in 2020.

The live finals of the PWBA Las Vegas Open, scheduled as part of the Junior Gold Opening Ceremony at The Orleans Arena, is set for July 12 at 9 p.m. (Eastern). Located in The Orleans Hotel and Casino, the arena will seat approximately 9,000 spectators for the show. The 1995 U.S. Open set the attendance record for a bowling event at 7,212.

CBS Sports Network will have live coverage of seven PWBA stepladder finals in 2020, including all majors, plus four shows from the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, the finals of all four divisions of the Junior Gold Championships, and the two title matches at the USA Bowling National Championships.

Las Vegas also will host the stepladder finals of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Queens, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. (Eastern) at the South Point Bowling Plaza. It is the first of the four PWBA majors that will be televised live. Dasha Kovalova of Ukraine won her first career PWBA Tour title and major championship at last year’s event.

The U.S. Women’s Open stepladder finals are June 30 (8 p.m. Eastern) at USA Bowl in Dallas, the PWBA Players Championship finals are Aug. 23 (5 p.m. Eastern) at Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Florida, while the PWBA Tour Championship will be announced at a later date.

The finals of college bowling’s major events, the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships that will be held at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming, Michigan, to kick off the action. The ISC women’s finals will air Tuesday, April 21, at 8 p.m. (Eastern), and the ISC men’s singles will be televised April 28 at 11 p.m. (Eastern).

The ITC women’s title match will be televised May 5 at 8 p.m. (Eastern) and the men’s final will air May 12 at 11 p.m. (Eastern).

Six TV shows will be taped for broadcast when the Junior Gold Championships and USA Bowling National Championships are held in Las Vegas in July.

The boys and girls finals in each of the four divisions of the Junior Gold Championships will air on four consecutive Tuesdays starting July 21 with the 12-and-under finals, followed by the U15 (July 28), U17 (Aug. 4) and U20 (Aug. 11) divisions. All finals will air at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

The U15 title match of the USA Bowling National Championships will air Aug. 18, and the U12 final will be on CBS Sports Network on Aug. 25, with both starting at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

The 2020 CBS Sports Network bowling schedule (all times Eastern):

Tue., April 21, Intercollegiate Singles Championships (women), Wyoming, Mich., 8 p.m.

Tue., April 28, Intercollegiate Singles Championships (men), Wyoming, Mich., 11 p.m.

Tue., May 5, Intercollegiate Team Championships (women), Wyoming, Mich., 8 p.m.

Tue., May 12, Intercollegiate Team Championships (men), Wyoming, Mich., 11 p.m.

*Tue., May 19, USBC Queens, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

*Tue., June 30, U.S. Women's Open, Dallas, 8 p.m.

*Sun., July 12, PWBA Las Vegas Open, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tue., July 21, Junior Gold Championships (Under 12), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Tue., July 28, Junior Gold Championships (Under 15), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 4, Junior Gold Championships (Under 17), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

*Sat., Aug. 8, PWBA Greater Columbus Open, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 11, Junior Gold Championships (Under 20), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

*Sat., Aug. 15, PWBA Tennessee Open, Clarksville, Tenn., 5 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 18, USA Bowling National Championships (Under 15), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

*Sun., Aug. 23, PWBA Players Championship, Seminole, Fla., 5 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 25, USA Bowling National Championships (Under 12), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

*TBA, PWBA Tour Championship, TBA

*televised live

CBS Sports Network will re-air many of the events, so check local listings. Visit CBSSportsNetwork.com for listings and channel information.

Visit BOWL.com/Collegiate to learn more about the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships.

For information on the Junior Gold Championships and USA Bowling National Championships, visit BOWL.com/Youth.

Go to PWBA.com for information on the PWBA Tour, including news, player bios, and more.

The PWBA Tour, Junior Gold Championships and USA Bowling National Championships are collaboratively funded by the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) and USBC.