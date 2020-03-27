Caroline Thesier Named Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow

ARLINGTON, Texas – Caroline Thesier of Mooresville, North Carolina, who won the U17 title at last summer’s Junior Gold Championships, has been selected as the 2020 Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee.

The prestigious award recognizes the star qualities of a female high school senior or college student, including accomplishments on the lanes, academic achievement and community service. Thesier will receive a $6,000 scholarship as this year’s award recipient.

“Winning this award means more to me than words can describe,” Thesier said. “To be among the many talented women who have also received this honor is truly inspiring. Alberta Crowe devoted her life to bowling, and to be recognized as someone following in her footsteps is a dream come true.”

A senior at South Iredell High School, she has a 4.0 grade-point average (4.60 weighted). She has taken numerous International Baccalaureate classes, from the Middle Years to the Diploma Programme, in biology, math, chemistry, psychology, and Spanish. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, and is in the national honor society for English, Spanish, math and science.

She has been a volunteer with the Top of the Lake Rotary Club for seven years, and through the Interact Club has worked various events including the Relay for Life and the Carolina Balloon Fest. Thesier has volunteered at an elementary school for the last seven years, assisting teachers with items such as pre-year setup, has worked with her honor societies and Red Cross Club on events such as food drives and book drives, and works with young bowlers at her local summer bowling camp.

Thesier runs her own non-profit business, Cords for a Cause, handmaking bracelets, keychains and similar items. Ninety cents of each dollar from sales goes to the Ballard vs. The Big C charity, with 10 cents going to purchase new supplies.

In addition to winning the U17 title at the 2019 Junior Gold Championships, Thesier owns more than 30 scratch youth titles. She was selected for Junior Team USA in 2019, after finishing 11th (sixth among youth bowlers) at the U.S. Amateur, and participated at the 2019 U.S. Open in her hometown, earning a spot in the 144-player field through the pre-tournament qualifier.

Thesier is headed to Vanderbilt in the fall, where she plans to double-major in neuroscience and psychology and bowl for the Commodores.

USBC Hall of Fame member Betty Kuczynski was the first Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow winner in 1961. Other Hall of Fame members to receive the award are Joy Abel (1962), Judy Soutar (1963), Mildred Ignizio (1967), Susie Reichley (1969), Cheryl Robinson (1970), Donna Adamek (1975), Nikki Gianulias (1978), Tish Johnson (1980), Lynda (Norry) Barnes (1988) and Liz Johnson (1993).

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards for more information on scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers.

ALBERTA E. CROWE STAR OF TOMORROW AWARD WINNERS

Year, winner, hometown

1961 Betty Kuczynski, Cicero, Ill.

1962 Joy Abel, Lansing, Ill.

1963 Judy Soutar, Leawood, Kan.

1964 Ann Bosworth, Belleville, Ill.

1965 Karen Linton, El Paso, Texas

1966 Betty Jo Crow, Fairway, Kan.

1967 Mildred Ignizio, Rochester, N.Y.

1968 Pamela Carver, Phoenix, Ariz.

1969 Janice Sue Reichley, Dallas

1970 Cheryl Robinson, Destrehan, La.

1971 Rosalyn Raab, San Antonio, Texas

1972 Karen Gustafson, Sunland, Calif.

1973 Leslie Ferris, Arlington, Va.

1974 Pam Dusek, Ontario, Calif.

1975 Donna Adamek, Apple Valley, Calif.

1976 Regina Loveall, Amarillo, Texas

1977 Kathy Kirst, San Antonio, Texas

1978 Nikki Gianulias, Vallejo, Calif.

1979 Audrey Gable, Whitehall, Pa.

1980 Tish Johnson, Panorama City, Calif.

1981 Shelley Johnson, Toledo, Ohio

1982 Vicki Parker, Pelham, N.H.

1983 Laura Dulisse, Blauvelt, N.Y.

1984 Kristine Gross, Citrus Heights, Calif.

1985 Becky Kregling, Stratford, Conn.

1986 Lori Benge, Wichita, Kan.

1987 Dionne Lee, Modesto, Calif.

1988 Lynda Norry, Concord, Calif.

1989 Stefanie Marek, Wilmington, Del.

1990 Kelly Everding, Arvada, Colo.

1991 Laura Ross, Mahwah, N.J.

1992 Kari Murph, Dayton, Ohio

1993 Elizabeth Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y.

1994 Pamela Inloes, Modesto, Calif.

1995 Kassy Hyman, Dyer, Ind.

1996 Michelle Ewald, St. Clair Shores, Mich.

1997 Kimberly Claus, Mesquite, Texas

1998 Diandra Hyman, Dyer, Ind.

1999 Amy Rocco, Phoenix

2000 Robin Crawford, Hendersonville, Tenn.

2001 Melissa Bellinder, Fullerton, Calif.

2002 Anita Manns, Austin, Texas

2003 Lindsey Coulles, Centerville, Ohio

2004 Amanda Burgoyne, Newport, Minn.

2005 Cassandra Leuthold, Blackhawk, S.D.

2006 Josie Earnest, Vandalia, Ill.

2007 Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas

2008 Brittni Hamilton, Webster, N.Y.

2009 Ricki Williams, Wichita, Kan.

2010 Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y.

2011 Nicole Mosesso, Centerville, Ohio

2012 Megan Buja, Rockford, Ill.

2013 Melanie Hannon, Cheektowaga, N.Y.

2014 Melanie Crawford, Plano, Texas

2015 Emma Kuhn, Texas City, Texas

2016 Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I.

2017 Natalie Koprowitz, Girard, Ill.

2018 Crystal Singh, Coral Springs, Fla.

2019 Mabel Cummins, Elburn, Ill.

2020 Caroline Thesier, Mooresville, N.C.