Carlos Granados Wins 2022 PBA Regional Players Invitational

BY JEF GOODGER

Defeats Joe Bailey to earn the Walter Ray Williams Jr. trophy and a berth in the 2022 PBA King of the Lanes series

Las Vegas—Carlos Granados, who two days ago was named the PBA South Region Rookie of the Year, won the 2022 PBA Regional Players Invitational for his first PBA Regional title. Granados defeated Joe Bailey in the championship match, 228-211, at South Point Bowling Plaza.

With the match close going into the ninth frame, Granados left a 4-6-10 split, nearly handing the match to Bailey. Granados then converted the split, bouncing the 6 pin off the side wall and into the 10 pin, which then went across to take out the 4 pin.

“I haven’t ever made that in my life,” said Granados. “I just threw it as hard as I could and hoped for a lucky bounce.”

The conversion kept Granados in the lead. When Bailey finished with 211, Granados needed a mark to win and struck on his first shot to secure the victory.

As the No. 4 seed following 16 games of qualifying, Granados earned a bye into the best-of-three round of 16, in which he eliminated Brandon Runk, two games to one. Granados then took out Tom Adcock, 2-0, in the round of eight, and No. 1 seed Graham Fach, 267-237, in the one-game semifinals.

In addition to the Walter Ray Williams Jr. trophy and the $20,000 first prize, Granados also earned a spot in the 2022 PBA King of the Lanes series taking place later this year.

Granados, originally from Venezuela and now living in Orlando, Fla., will next compete in the PBA Players Championship South Region qualifying taking place January 15 and 16.

“I plan to go full-time on the national tour this year and see what I can make of it,” he said.

PBA RPI RESULTS

South Point Bowling Plaza – Las Vegas

Round of 32 (Best of Five)

No. 32 Tom Hess def. No. 17 Eugene McCune, 3-0

No. 24 Tom Baker def. No. 25 Mike Eaton Jr., 3-2

No. 28 Matt Taylor def. No. 21 Dimitri Cruz, 3-2

No. 20 Brandon Runk def. No. 29 Matt Zweig, 3-0

No. 18 Michael Fitzgerald def. No. 31 Nathan Michalowski, 3-1

No. 23 Michael Coffey def. No. 26 Bob Rosenau, 3-1

No. 22 Arturo Quintero def. No. 27 David Leverage, 3-2

No. 19 Ryan Liederbach def. No. 30 Ken Yokobosky, 3-2

Round of 24 (Best of Five)

No. 16 Sean Wilcox def. No. 32 Tom Hess, 3-1

No. 9 Colin Champion def. No. 24 Tom Baker, 3-2

No. 28 Matt Taylor def. No. 12 Kyle Duster, 3-1

No. 20 Brandon Runk def. No. 13 Nick Kruml, 3-2

No. 18 Michael Fitzgerald def. No. 15 Dave Wodka, 3-0

No. 10 Michael Martell def. No. 23 Michael Coffey, 3-0

No. 22 Arturo Quintero def. No. 11 Ernest Lukacs Jr., 3-2

No. 14 Deo Benard def. No. 19 Ryan Liederbach, 3-1

Round of 16 (Best of Three)

No. 1 Graham Fach def. No. 16 Sean Wilcox, 2-0

No. 18 Michael Fitzgerald def. No. 2 Patrick Dombrowski, 2-0

No. 3 Joe Bailey def. No. 14 Deo Benard, 2-0

No. 4 Carlos Granados def. No. 20 Brandon Runk, 2-1

No. 5 Tom Adcock def. No. 28 Matt Taylor, 2-1

No. 6 David Krol def. No. 22 Arturo Quintero, 2-0

No. 7 PJ Haggerty def. No. 10 Michael Martell, 2-1

No. 8 JR Raymond def. No. 9 Colin Champion, 2-1

Round of 8 (Best of Three)

No. 4 Carlos Granados def. No. 5 Tom Adcock, 2-0

No. 18 Michael Fitzgerald def. No. 7 PJ Haggerty, 2-1

No. 1 Graham Fach def. No. 8 JR Raymond, 2-1

No. 3 Joe Bailey def. No. 6 David Krol, 2-1

Semifinals (Single Game)

No. 4 Carlos Granados def. No. 1 Graham Fach, 267-237

No. 3 Joe Bailey def. No. 18 Michael Fitzgerald, 215-175

Championship (Single Game)

No. 4 Carlos Granados def. No. 3 Joe Bailey, 228-211

View the full PBA Regional Players Invitational standings and match play bracket