Breanna Clemmer Leads After First Day at 2022 PWBA Rockford Open

By Emil Williams Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Through two full rounds of competition at the 2022 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Rockford Open on Friday, Breanna Clemmer of Clover, South Carolina, was dominant to claim the lead at The Cherry Bowl.



The second-year professional rolled the tour’s first 300 game of the season during Friday’s opening six-game block and finished Round 1 with a 1,489 total. While her pace slightly slowed in Round 2, she added 1,336 in the final six games for a 2,825 total, a 235.42 average.



Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York, is second with a 2,714 total, and Jordan Richard of Maumee, Ohio, is third with 2,705.



Germany’s Birgit Noreiks and Brandi Kordelewski of Belleville, Illinois, round out the top five with 2,675 and 2,673, respectively.



The 80-player field was cut to the top 27 players after Friday’s second round, with Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, and Liz Johnson of Niagara Falls, New York, tying for the final two spots with a 2,510 total, an average of 209.17.



Saturday’s third round will consist of an additional six games starting at 11 a.m. Eastern, with the top 12 returning to the lanes for one more six-game round to complete qualifying. The top five players, based on total pinfall for 24 games, will advance to the stepladder finals.



The stepladder will be Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern and broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. The champion will earn $20,000.



For more information on the PWBA, visit PWBA.com.



2022 PWBA Rockford Open

At The Cherry Bowl

Rockford, Ill.



Friday’s results



QUALIFYING

(12 games)



1, Breanna Clemmer, Clover, S.C., 2,825. 2, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 2,714. 3, Jordan Richard, Maumee, Ohio, 2,705. 4, Birgit Noreiks, Germany, 2,675. 5, Brandi Kordelewski, Belleville, Ill., 2,673. 6, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,669.

7, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 2,655. 8, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif., 2,617. 9, Verity Crawley, England, 2,609. 10, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 2,603. 11, Shannon O'Keefe, Belleville, Ill., 2,594. 12(tie), Rebecca Hagerman, Loves Park, Ill., and Chelsea Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,578.

14, Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 2,575. 15, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,574. 16, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 2,573. 17, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich., 2,557. 18, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn., 2,555.

19, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,553. 20, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 2,546. 21, Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 2,543. 22, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis., 2,541. 23(tie), Sandra Gongora, Mexico, and Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,535.

25, Erin McCarthy, Elkhorn, Neb., 2,529. 26(tie), Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, and Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 2,510.



DID NOT ADVANCE



28, Kerry Smith, New Holland, Pa., 2,506. 29, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 2,504. 30, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 2,503. 31, Maria Bulanova, Russia, 2,502. 32, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill., 2,492. 33, Terysa Wojnar, New Lenox, Ill., 2,485. 34, Jen Higgins, Lewis Center, Ohio, 2,476. 35, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 2,471. 36, Maranda Pattison (a), Redwood Valley, Calif., 2,470.

37, Estefania Cobo, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,467. 38, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J., 2,465. 39, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb., 2,446. 40, Brianna Andrew, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,438. 41, Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 2,434. 42, Courtney Ermisch, Big Bend, Wis., 2,400.

43(tie), Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, and Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,397. 45, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,395. 46, Jennifer Hocurscak, Orange, Conn., 2,393. 47, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla., 2,391. 48, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn., 2,387.

49, Shannon Grimm (n), Fenton, Mo., 2,383. 50, Wendy Bartaire-Jimenez, France, 2,381. 51, Taylor Bulthuis, New Port Richey, Fla., 2,375. 52, Kayla Bandy, Wichita, Kan., 2,372. 53, Jill Creamer, Redding, Calif., 2,370. 54, Mallory Clark, Auburn, Maine, 2,369.

55, Missy Parkin, San Clemente, Calif., 2,368. 56(tie), Jessica Earnest (n), Nashville, Tenn., and Kara Mangiola, Spencerport, N.Y., 2,355. 58, Alexis Neuer, Milton, Pa., 2,353. 59, Jenna Williams (n), Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2,350. 60, Taylor Bailey, Joliet, Ill., 2,345.

61, Justyne Vukovich, New Stanton, Pa., 2,343. 62, Jenny Wonders (n), Roscoe, Ill., 2,330. 63, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va., 2,329. 64, Kaylene Bishop, Medical Lake, Wash., 2,327. 65(tie), Felicia Wong, Canada, and Kayla Crawford, Silvis, Ill., 2,321.

67, Jasmine Snell (n), Papillion, Neb., 2,317. 68, Lisa Timm, Auburn, Ill., 2,293. 69, Marissa Allison (n), Sylvania, Ohio, 2,275. 70, Christine Gill, Troy, Ill., 2,259. 71, Denise Kurek, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,250. 72, Abby Ragsdale, Aurora, Ill., 2,239.

73, Nicole Kleutgen, Stevens Point, Wis., 2,233. 74, Ritzel Velarde, Everett, Wash., 2,223. 75, Hayley Dann, Dayton, Ohio, 2,185. 76, Melanie McDaniel, Joliet, Ill., 2,164. 77, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 2,149. 78, Nichole DePaul, Baytown, Texas, 2,143.

79, Tabitha Schlupe, Akron, Ohio, 2,115. 80, Brooke Allen, Potosi, Wis., 2,082.