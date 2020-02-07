BowlTV Expands 2020 Livestream Schedule with TNBA, UBA events

ARLINGTON, Texas – BowlTV, the website and video streaming service of the United States Bowling Congress, will expand its reach in 2020 with a livestream schedule of more than 75 events, and has improved its platform to provide a better mobile experience for users.

BowlTV featured a wide variety of video content in 2019, including live coverage of Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) events, USBC major events, and USBC Collegiate and youth tournaments, along with bowling tips from top coaches, blogs and much more.

The 2020 BowlTV schedule, which kicked off Jan. 3 with the USBC Team USA Trials and U.S. Amateur National Championships, will grow in 2020 as BowlTV has partnered with The National Bowling Association (TNBA) and the Underground Bowling Association (UBA) to livestream major events of each organization.

BowlTV currently plans to livestream six TNBA events, kicking off with the TNBA Reed-Hawthorne Memorial Singles Classic in Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 14-16. Other tournaments scheduled to be livestreamed are the HBCU Invitational, each of the four Rhodman Tournaments (Western, Southern, Central and Eastern), the Anthony J. Roberts Championship Roll-off, and the Veronica L. Green Junior Singles Scratch Tournament. Visit TNBAinc.org to learn more about TNBA.

The first UBA livestream will take place Feb. 8-9 with the Northeast Unholy Alliance Mixed Triples event in Brooklawn, New Jersey. BowlTV has scheduled 14 UBA events for livestream on BowlTV. To learn more about the UBA, visit UndergroundBowling.com.

As part of the partnerships, both TNBA and UBA members will received exclusive membership discounts to BowlTV and select events will have promotional incentives for bowlers who purchase annual subscriptions.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring the outstanding competitions of TNBA and UBA to the BowlTV schedule in 2020,” said Roger Noordhoek, USBC Managing Director of Marketing. “We want to make BowlTV a destination for every bowling fan and we have much to offer with an expanded livestream schedule, coaching tips, blogs, historical content and so much more.”

BowlTV has a new video player for 2020, which will provide an improved mobile experience for users, including the ability to cast to other devices and to play content with the browser closed.

Additional new features include the ability to personalize your BowlTV profile to match your bowler persona, and new chat icons will be uploaded monthly. Also, the delay time between the action and livestream now is negligible.

The Out of Range with Tony Franklin podcast will continue in 2020, as well as blogs from Team USA head coach Rod Ross (The Video Room), International Training and Research Center (ITRC) pro shop manager Lou Marquez (Hot Off The Press), USBC Director of Coaching Stephen Padilla (The Coach), and USBC Research Engineer Tom Frenzel (The Technician).

Historical content will continue to be added to The Vault channel on BowlTV, The Lab channel will bring more coaching tips from some of the top coaches in the country and Backstage will offer more behind-the-scenes content from events.

The PWBA, collegiate and youth tournaments, also will return to BowlTV in 2020. Events including the USBC Convention, the hall of fame ceremonies of both USBC and PWBA, and the Junior Gold Trade Show and Opening Ceremony will not require a subscription but users will need to create a login to watch the livestreams.

BowlTV annual subscriptions are $79.95 while monthly subscriptions are $9.95. BowlTV also will offer event passes for specific events. Event passes only allow access to the event and no other BowlTV content.

Visit BowlTV.com to subscribe and visit BOWL.com/BowlTV for the schedule of events.