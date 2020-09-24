Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America Taps Boston Beer Company as Official Partner

BY JOHN HARBUCK



Arlington, Texas – Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) has announced its partnership with Boston Beer Company as an Official Partner of Bowling, bringing its portfolio of high quality products, including Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and Dogfish Head, to bowling centers across the United States.



“The Boston Beer Company is the perfect partner to take us to the next level,” said Jim Decker, President of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America. “Their diverse portfolio of beers, ciders, teas and hard seltzers enables us to provide a wide variety of options for our customers. This, coupled with their best-in-class training and vast resources, just scratches the surface of why we’re so thrilled to have the Boston Beer Company as our official partner.”



BPAA plans to leverage the new partnership in many ways, including through marketing resources and programs initiated by the Boston Beer Company.



“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the BPAA and bring Boston Beer products to thousands of bowling centers and drinkers throughout the country,” said Scott Hempstead, Senior Director of On-Premise Sales. “We look forward to growing our partnership and finding new ways to grow the beverage category at bowling centers, especially as the entire industry and specifically the on premise recover and grow from the effects of COVID-19.”