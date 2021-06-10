Bowlers Journal Wins 9 of 12 Awards in 2020 IBMA Writing Competition

Arlington, Texas, June 14, 2021 – After its previous owner Luby Publishing swept all the awards in 2019, Bowlers Journal International Magazine came close to doing the same in the 2020 International Bowling Media Association Writing Competition.

BJI claimed nine of the 12 awards – including three of the four winners – as determined by a panel of distinguished journalists in four categories: Editorial, Feature, News, and Business. They were among the more than 70 articles submitted by IBMA members and published in bowling related newspapers, newsletters and on websites in the 2020 calendar year.

Three BJI writers – Jef Goodger, Bob Johnson and Gianmarc Manzione – each earned two awards. They were matched by BJI/Bowling Center Management’s Dennis Bergendorf and IBMA President Johnny Campos, who retired earlier this year as bowling columnist for the Peoria (Illinois) Journal-Star. . Goodger won in the News category while Bergendorf captured the Business division. Other winners were BJI’s Lyle Zikes in Editorial and J.R. Schmidt in Feature.

All winners, runners-up and honorable mention recipients will be recognized June 22 at the Industry Luncheon that will be part of Bowl Expo in Louisville, Kentucky..The 2020 IBMA Annual Writing Competition winners:

EDITORIAL:

Winner: “The Sport Side of Strings”; Lyle Zikes, Bowlers Journal International, September 2020

Runner-up: ”Bowling Is Anything But Non-Essential”; Bob Johnson, Bowlers Journal International, October 2020

Honorable Mention: “What Do We Do Now?”; Jef Goodger, Bowlers Journal International, May 2020

FEATURE:

Winner: “How Bowling Bounced Back from the Spanish Flu”; J.R. Schmidt, Bowlers Journal International, March 2020

Runner-up: ”When Ali Knocked Out the PBA in ‘95”; Johnny Campos, Peoria Journal Star, August 2020

Honorable Mention: “A Yard Sale Like No Other”; Bob Johnson, Bowlers Journal International, November 2020

NEWS:

Winner: “This One’s For Mom”; Jef Goodger, Bowlers Journal International, March 2020

Runner-up: ”USA Stages Three-Peat in Weber Cup”; Dennis Bergendorf, Bowlers Journal International, November 2020

Honorable Mention: “Industry Shakeup”; Gianmarc Manzione, Bowlers Journal International, January 2020

BUSINESS:

Winner: “Ducat Does It His Way”; Dennis Bergendorf, Bowling Center Management, December 2020

Runner-up: ”Fighting Spirit – The Realities of Reopening”; Gianmarc Manzione, Bowlers Journal International, November 2020

Honorable Mention: “Rolling With The Changes”; Johnny Campos, Peoria Journal Star, December 2020