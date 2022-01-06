Bowlers Journal International Kicks off 2022 with New Look and Exciting New Features

Take a look at the latest issue here

ARLINGTON, Texas - The start of a new year offers a perfect opportunity for a clean slate, redirection and personal transformation, and all of that will be true for Bowlers Journal International magazine, which has been completely revamped for 2022.

The timeless favorite will continue to be the premier publication for bowling news, as it has been for more than a century, but it will have a new look, new topics and more amazing art and photos than ever before.

The magazine last was redesigned in 2008, but this is so much more than that.

The primary focus of the monthly content will shift from industry-based news to telling the stories of the sport's brightest stars and most dedicated United States Bowling Congress members.

Take a look at the latest issue here.

Many of the changes are based on trends in the sport and an internal review process to help determine what subscribers would like to read about, see more of or learn about as bowling fans and competitors, and the new layout is the result of an extensive research project that looked at some of the world's most popular magazines and entertainment sites.

"The unification of USBC and Bowlers Journal International in 2020 opened the door for a great opportunity to use the tradition and reputation of the magazine, and the loyalty of the readership, to share the storylines from within our sport and organization," USBC President Melissa McDaniel said. "We now are excited to deliver a product that focuses on the readers, our members and the things they're most interested in."

The content of Bowlers Journal will continue to be led by editor Gianmarc Manzione, and loyalists still will get to hear from their favorite writers and columnists each month, but stories will focus more on human interest and the incredible people in bowling.

There will be success stories from on the lanes, stories of perseverance from off the lanes, tips from coaches and professionals, advice about health and wellness and a conscious balance of celebrating the sport's rich history and exciting future at the same time.

Bowlers Journal International first was published in 1913 and is the longest-running monthly sports magazine in the nation. Its pages and archives chronicle the colorful evolution of bowling, and that will continue to be the focus.

In 1994, the company was sold to two long-time employees, Keith Hamilton and Mike Panozzo. Panozzo still serves as the magazine's publisher and has been an integral part of the new direction.

"Our goal always has been to tell the stories of our sport in an informative and entertaining way," Panozzo said. "With Gianmarc's continued editorial leadership, that part won't change, but we know the way people prefer to consume content and information is ever-changing. We want to deliver our stories in way that appeals to all generations of bowlers and readers. A lot of research and time went into gauging what would excite people about bowling and finding the best and most modern way to deliver it."

In 2022 and beyond, ad space in the magazine will be at a premium, which means less disruption of the stories and visuals, and more room to expand on the coverage and new offerings.

The magazine is available digitally and in print. All issues from the last 12 months are available in the digital archives on BowlersJournal.com.

For those who enjoy the free preview of the January 2022 issue, there's a limited-time subscription offer, available through Feb. 28.

A one-year subscription is $25, and a two-year subscription is $35. Anyone who chooses the two-year option can add a third year for just $1 more.

To activate the special offer, click here or visit bowlersjournal.com/special-offer/.

The Bowlers Journal name also will remain as part of one of the sport's longest-running events - the Bowlers Journal Championships.

The tournament will be celebrating its 75th year alongside the USBC Open Championships, and all participants will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the magazine with their first singles entry in Las Vegas.

The anniversary edition of the Bowlers Journal Championships will be held at the South Point Bowling Center from March 11-July 17.