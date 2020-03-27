Bowl Expo 2020 Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

On April 3, Frank DeSocio, Executive Director of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America, send out the following correspondence via email announcing the cancellation of Bowl Expo 2020 due to COVID-19 . . .

To Our Bowling Community:



The COVID-19 pandemic has created a truly unprecedented situation around the world. The pandemic has affected our industry drastically over the last few weeks. As we navigate these difficult times, we want you to know that our community is important to us - you are important to us.

Bowl Expo 2020 will not take place. BPAA will continue to focus on helping our members through this time. Please click here to see the various resources that BPAA is providing to help our members through this difficult situation.



Once again, we are grateful for each and every member of our Bowl Expo community. Your passion and our passion will make #bowlingstrong and drive us into the future.



Bowl Expo 2021 will be in Louisville, Kentucky on June 20-24 and it will be off the charts! Please save the date, and we look forward to seeing you there.



If you have already registered for Bowl Expo, you will be refunded.



If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me, Frank DeSocio, Executive Director, at 817-385-8447, or Justin Moore, Director of Meetings and Events, at 817-385-8449.



Thank you for your support and stay safe!



Sincerely,

Frank DeSocio

Executive Director, BPAA