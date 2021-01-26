Boomershine Leads After Opening Day of 2021 PWBA Hall of Fame Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas - After 16 games of round-robin match play at the 2021 Professional Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Classic, Lindsay Boomershine of Perry, Utah, has emerged as the player to beat.



Boomershine successfully navigated a challenging 41-foot oil pattern at the International Training and Research Center on the way to a 13-3 record and holds a 16-pin lead over Erin McCarthy of Omaha, Nebraska (3,794), who is in search of her second PWBA Tour title.



Including 30 bonus pins for each win Monday, Boomershine tops the field with a 3,810 pinfall total. She lost her opening match, despite rolling a 226 game, then tallied 11 consecutive victories, while averaging 213.75 overall. The 35-year-old right-hander has a best finish of second on the PWBA Tour.



"Today was really awesome because my match-play record in the past hasn't been the best," Boomershine said. "I was taking it one shot at a time, doing everything I could to put myself in position to win and then making the shots I needed to close out my matches."



Jillian Martin of Stow, Ohio, the 16-year-old phenom who was the runner-up earlier this week at the PWBA ITRC Classic, made her way into the top spot late in the day and eventually settled into third place with a 12-4 record and a 3,788 total.



Martin was followed in the standings by 2018 PWBA Rookie of the Year Jordan Richard of Tipton, Michigan (3,769), and three-time PWBA regional champion Julia Bond of Aurora, Illinois (3,705).



McCarthy, who finished fourth in the season-opening PWBA Bowlers Journal Classic on Thursday, posted the highest average Monday, a 218.38 mark, on her way to a 10-6 record.



The Hall of Fame Classic is the final event of the PWBA Kickoff Classic Series, which has included three national tour stops and one regional event during its seven-day run at the ITRC, the home of Team USA.



The field for the Series-ending tournament features the week's top 24 performers, based on their combined qualifying totals from the Bowlers Journal Classic and ITRC Classic. The 18-game pinfall totals were dropped, however, so the 24 bowlers entered match play Monday with a clean slate.



Boomershine, Martin and 14-time PWBA Tour champion Shannon O'Keefe of Shiloh, Illinois, who won the Bowlers Journal Classic, are the only three players from the week's 36-bowler field to make the match-play portion of all three national tournaments.



In the two previous events, Boomershine finished sixth and seventh, respectively, and she is using the close calls as motivation for the Hall of Fame Classic.



Since the return of the PWBA Tour in 2015, Boomershine has been a top contender, but a trip to the winner's circle has eluded her.



After falling short in a handful of championship-round appearances, she has worked very hard to be as physically and mentally prepared as possible, and she also has spent extra time making sure her arsenal is prepped and ready for quick and confident moves on the lane.



"It has been a hard learning experience since the tour relaunched, but I've worked to change my mindset and focus on how to be better in the moments where I was failing," said Boomershine, a past standout at the University of Nebraska. "Things can be different from pair to pair and lane to lane, so I just try to stay in the moment and listen to what the lanes are telling me. I try to read the lanes well and make the best choices I can. I was able to do that today and put myself in a good position heading into tomorrow."



Competition at the Hall of Fame Classic will resume Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern with the last of the three eight-game match-play rounds. Total pinfall for the 24 games, including bonus pins for each win along the way, will determine the five players for Tuesday night's stepladder finals.



There will be a star-studded pregame show on BowlTV at 8:40 p.m. Eastern, and the championship round will get underway at 9 p.m. EST.



A quartet of hall of famers - Betty Morris, Lisa Wagner, Wendy Macpherson and Carolyn Dorin-Ballard - also the Bowlers of the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 00s, respectively, will help kick off the action, while Dorin-Ballard and Tony Franklin will call the action for the final show of the week.



All of the qualifying and match-play rounds at the Kickoff Classic Series are being broadcast live at BowlTV.com, free of charge to visitors who create a login for the site. A BowlTV subscription has been required to watch the stepladder finals of each event live.



This week's action marks the first national PWBA competition since September 2019. The 2020 PWBA Tour season was canceled due to COVID-19.



The prize fund for each of the three national tour stops is $65,000, with $10,000 going to each champion.



O'Keefe, the two-time reigning PWBA Player of the Year, defeated Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, New York, to win the Bowlers Journal Classic on Thursday, and Bryanna Coté of Tucson, Arizona, took the spotlight Saturday with a victory over Martin in the championship match of the ITRC Classic. The win was Coté's second overall, and first since 2016.



The week's regional event, the PWBA Arlington Regional, was won by Jacqueline Evans of Acton, Massachusetts. She defeated 1998 PWBA Rookie of the Year Jody Scheerer of Orlando, Florida. It was Evans' first professional title.



The 2021 PWBA Tour season will feature 20 events, highlighted by the introduction of the Classic Series events and an increase in the season's overall prize fund by nearly $400,000.



2021 PWBA Hall of Fame Classic

At the International Training and Research Center

Arlington, Texas



Monday's results



MATCH PLAY

(16 games, 30 bonus pins for a win, 15 bonus pins for a tie)



1, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 13-3-0, 3,810. 2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 10-6-0, 3,794. 3, Jillian Martin (n), Stow, Ohio, 12-4-0, 3,788. 4, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich., 10-6-0, 3,769. 5, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 9-7-0, 3,705. 6, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 11-5-0, 3,680.

7, Dasha Kovalova, Ukraine, 8-8-0, 3,674. 8, Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 10-6-0, 3,673. 9, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 9-7-0, 3,661. 10, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 8-8-0, 3,573. 11, Maria José Rodriguez, Colombia, 10-6-0, 3,570. 12. Bryanna Coté, Tucson, Ariz., 9-7-0, 3,544.

13, Shannon O'Keefe, Shiloh, Ill., 7-9-0, 3,521. 14, Valerie Bercier, Spring Lake, Mich., 6-10-0, 3,426. 15, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 7-9-0, 3,403. 16(tie), Rocio Restrepo, Uniontown, Ohio, 7-9-0, and Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas, 6-10-0, 3,402. 18, Clara Guerrero, Colombia, 6-10-0, 3,392.

19, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla., 9-7-0, 3,381. 20, Maria Bulanova, Russia, 5-11-0, 3,294. 21, Lilia Robles, Mexico, 4-12-0, 3,274. 22, Anggie Ramirez-Perea, Austin, Texas, 5-11-0, 3,245. 23, Kristie Leong (n), Daly City, Calif., 6-10-0, 3,224. 24, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 5-11-0, 3,085.