Belmonte Leads PBA Players Championship, Duke Makes Move

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Feb. 11, 2020) – Sitting in 13th after the first round, Australian two-hander Jason Belmonte averaged 246 in Tuesday’s second round to emerge as the PBA Players Championship leader after two rounds.

After bowling 1,371 for six games in the first round of the 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour season’s second major, the two-time Players Championship winner came back with a 1,478 six-game pinfall in the second round on games of 268, 210, 205, 279, 258 and 258 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl to finish the day with a 2,849 pinfall (237 average).

“It was a combination of using all of your experience and making some good guesses with your adjustments,” said the 36-year-old Belmonte, who earned his fifth PBA Player of the Year crown in 2019. “After the third game the lanes can be really tricky. I started playing right, had to move left and then moved right again so finishing with those 258 games was big.”

The all-time leader on the PBA major titles list with 11 wins, was the runner-up in last year’s Players Championship, losing to fellow two-hander defending champion Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas 232-212 in the title match.

Belmonte holds a 26-pin lead over Canadian Zach Wilkins who finished the day in second with a 2,823 pinfall heading into Wednesday’s third qualifying round.

Wilkins, who is trying for his first tour win, also had a big second round bowling 1,472 with games of 224, 248, 245, 219, 259 and 277 to make his run up the leaderboard.

Four-time tour winner Marshall Kent of Yakima, Washington, was third after two rounds, one pin behind Wilkins with 2,822. Four-time tour winner – which includes two U.S. Open titles – Francois Lavoie of Canada is in fourth with 2,820.

PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke made a surge of his own going from 10th after the first round to fifth finishing with 2,811. The 55-year-old 40-time tour winner – which includes seven major wins – bowled 1,436 in his second round with games of 223, 224, 278, 206, 257 and 248.

Simonsen got off to a disappointing start finishing the day in 72nd with 2,434. Sunday’s PBA Tournament of Champions winner Kris Prather finished 11th after two rounds with 2,771.

The 92-player field will bowl the final six-game qualifying round Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET after which the top 24 players will advance to the first eight-game match play round at 6 p.m.

After Thursday’s second and third match play rounds at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., the top five based on 42-game pinfall totals will advance to Saturday’s live stepladder finals on FS1 at 5:30 p.m. ET. A $1 million bonus will be paid if the winning player bowls a 300 game in the title match.

PBA fans can watch all preliminary round of the Players Championship on FloBowling or follow game by game scoring in real time on pba.com’s Live Scoring feature. FloBowling will livestream the finals to its international subscribers.

PBA PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

(a 2020 Go Bowling PBA Tour Tier 1 event)

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday

Second Round Standings (after 12 games. Field returns for third qualifying round Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. ET)

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,849.

2, Zach Wilkins, Canada, 2,823.

3, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,822.

4, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,820.

5, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,811.

6, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,795.

7, (tie) Shawn Maldonado, Houston, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., and Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,783.

10, Stuart Williams, England, 2,777.

11, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,771.

12, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,758.

13, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,756.

14, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,743.

15, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,735.

16, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,731.

17, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,717.

18, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,709.

19, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,679.

20, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,672.

22, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,664.

23, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 2,661.

24, Dom Barrett, England, 2,656.

25, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,652.

26, (tie) Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,650.

28, (tie) Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., and Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,643.

30, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,641.

31, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,633.

32, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,630.

33, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,629.

34, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,618.

35, Alex Martin, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,615.

36, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,614.

37, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 2,606.

38, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,604.

39, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 2,597.

40, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,584.

41, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,582.

42, (tie) Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., and AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,577.

44, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 2,573.

45, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,572.

46, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,569.

47, (tie) Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., and Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,567.

49, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 2,561.

50, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,559.

51, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,556.

51, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,556.

53, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,552.

54, (tie) Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., and Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,548.

56, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 2,547.

57, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,546.

58, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,544.

59, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 2,540.

60, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,537.

61, Richard Teece, England, 2,513.

62, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,504.

63, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,496.

64, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,495.

65, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,492.

66, (tie) Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., and Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,466.

68, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 2,465.

69, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 2,463.

70, Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 2,451.

71, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,440.

72, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,434.

73, Dakota Vostry, Romeoville, Ill., 2,416.

74, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,412.

75, (tie) Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., and Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 2,403.

77, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,387.

78, Mattt Russo, Fariview Heights, Ill., 2,386.

79, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 2,368.

80, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,367.

81, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 2,360.

82, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,355.

83, Corey Umbrello, Westminster, Mass., 2,353.

84, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 2,333.

85, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,326.

86, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 2,308.

87, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,306.

88, Samuel DeWitt III, Moon Township, Pa., 2,278.

89, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 2,253.

89, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,253.

91, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,238.

92, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 2,221.

First Round Standings (after six games. All players advance to second round)

1, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,481.

2, Matt Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 1,435.

3, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,420.

4, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,401.

5, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 1,395.

6, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,387.

7, (tie) Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Stuart Williams, England, 1,380.

9, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,377.

10, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,375.

11, Alex Martin, Kennesaw, Ga., 1,374.

12, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,372.

13, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 1,371.

14, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,370.

15, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,352.

16, (tie) Martin Larsen, Sweden, and Zach Wilkins, Canada, 1,351.

18, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,349.

19, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,347.

20, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,343.

21, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,341.

22, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,337.

23, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,330.

24, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 1,326.

25, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,323.

26, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 1,321.

27, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 1,318.

28, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,316.

29, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 1,315.

30, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,314.

31, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,313.

32, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 1,310.

33, Dom Barrett, England, 1,306.

34, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 1,304.

35, Patrick Girard, Canada, 1,302.

36, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,299.

37, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,298.

38, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,296.

39, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 1,295.

40, (tie) AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, and BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 1,293.

42, Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 1,290.

43, (tie) AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 1,289.

45, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,283.

46, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,276.

47, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,271.

48, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,263.

49, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,260.

50, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 1,258.

51, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 1,253.

52, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,252.

53, (tie) Greg Young, Viera, Fla., and Corey Umbrello, Westminster, Mass., 1,251.

55, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 1,250.

56, Dakota Vostry, Romeoville, Ill., 1,249.

57, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,248.

58, Richard Teece, England, 1,247.

59, (tie) Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., and Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 1,245.

61, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,243.

62, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,242.

63, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,241.

64, (tie) Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., and Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 1,238.

66, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 1,236.

67, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,233.

68, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,228.

69, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 1,227.

70, (tie) Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 1,220.

72, (tie) Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,215.

74, (tie) Arturo Quintero, Mexico, and Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,214.

76, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,212.

77, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,211.

78, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 1,209.

79, Michael Martell, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1,205.

80, (tie) Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., and Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,190.

82, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,185.

83, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 1,180.

84, Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 1,167.

85, (tie) Matt Russo, Fariview Heights, Ill., and Tom Hess, Granger, Iowa, 1,159.

87, Samuel DeWitt III, Moon Township, Pa., 1,155.

88, Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 1,133.

89, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,124.

90, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,116.

91, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 1,110.

92, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 1,084.

300 games – Matt Ogle, Brad Miller, Francois Lavoie