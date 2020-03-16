BBIA Convention Cancelled as COVID-19 Precaution

In a letter to Billiard and Bowling Institute of America (BBIA) members, BBIA President Jim Land has announced the cancellation of the organization's 2020 convention, which was to be held April 26-28 in Cancun, Mexico, as concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19 continued to sweep the nation.

"I as well as many others are concerned about the safety and comfort of our members and their families and businesses," Land wrote. "It would seem irresponsible to push forward with the uncertainty of what impact this virus can and will have on us both personally and professionally."

Land informed the membership that the Omni Cancun, which was to host the convention, has agreed to instead host it in 2021 without imposing any cancellation fees or penalties and at the same prices quoted for this year's now-cancelled event.

All who registered for this year's convention therefore would be automatically registered and prepaid for the 2021 event, which Land reported will take place April 25-27 next year.

Land further informed the membership that anyone who chooses to proceed with their planned trips to Cancun still can get rooms at the rates charged for the 2020 Convention. "The golf outing details are still to be worked out with the course to try to roll those over to the 2021 convention as well," he explained.

Land added that, "Your safety is our top priority and I encourage each of you to pay close attention to your families and employees' safety as well."