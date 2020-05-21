As Nevada Bowling Centers Reopen, a Gray Area for Those in Vegas

Bowling centers have been moved into Phase 2 of business reopening in Nevada, Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday. That means centers may open their doors on Friday, albeit with some gray area for those located within Las Vegas.

“Nevadans have done an incredible job helping to flatten the curve, and I want to again thank you for understanding the severity of this health care crisis and for taking the necessary precautionary measures, like making a face covering a part of everyday wear,” Sisolak said in a media release. “It’s because of your response that I am able to relax some of the restrictions as we enter Phase 2.”

There will be restrictions associated with Phase 2, however.

“During Phase 2, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of continuing to wear face coverings in public and maintaining at least six feet of social distancing when you are out in public and around people from other households,” Sisolak said.

That, presumably, will apply to bowling center customers, even though centers must adhere to their own subset of restrictions.

“Indoor venues, like movie theaters, bowling alleys and indoor malls, may reopen, again with occupancy restrictions, and they must allow for six feet of social distancing,” Sisolak said.

The governor did not quantify the occupancy restriction for bowling centers, but did announce a 50 percent maximum for businesses such as waterparks, museums, art galleries, zoos and aquariums.

In Las Vegas, where all commercial bowling centers are housed inside casinos, there is something of a gray area since casinos will not be allowed to reopen until June 4, under Sisolak’s current timeline. Some casino restaurants were allowed to reopen during Phase 1 as long as customers did not come in contact with gaming areas.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, bowling centers had been included in a business grouping that included adult entertainment establishments (i.e., strip clubs) and brothels. Those businesses remain closed, as do nightclubs, day clubs, live sporting event venues with spectators, and live performance venues.