Amleto Monacelli Wins PBA50 Odessa Open for 10th Career PBA50 Tour Title

Odessa, Texas -Amleto Monacelli added another milestone to his Hall of Fame career by winning the PBA50 Odessa Open presented by Diamond Lanes Monday for his 10th career PBA50 Tour title.

Entering the finals as the No. 2 seed, the 59-year-old Monacelli defeated top qualifier Dan Knowlton 236-224 in the title match for his first win of the season.

After converting the 1-2-4-10 washout in the first frame, striking in the second, and making another spare in the third frame of the title match, the 20-time PBA Tour winner went on to string six consecutive strikes which was enough to clinch the win.

“I wasn’t thinking about a 10th PBA50 title,” Monacelli said. “I was focusing on taking it shot by shot, stay in the moment and make the best shot possible. If something goes wrong, fix it, and trust your decision.”

Monacelli put that philosophy to the test in a wild finish to the semifinal match when he threw a gutter on the first ball of the final frame, which fortunately, came after a strike in the ninth. Monacelli recovered by making the spare and then struck on the fill ball in the 10th to beat No. 3 seed Brad Angelo 213-210 to advance to the title match.

“I was playing close to the gutter and overthrew it,” Monacelli said of his errant shot. “I knew it was too fast when I let it go and I said ‘come on’ throw a good shot. I moved further right and threw the ball straighter which was the right adjustment.”

Knowlton, trying for his first PBA50 Tour win, earned top-qualifier honors for the finals by defeating then-tournament leader Monacelli in the match play position round, 290-223, earlier in the day.

Knowlton’s runner-up finish was his second finals appearance of the season having finished fifth in the Bud Moore Classic in May.

In the opening stepladder match, No. 5 seed 2018 PBA50 Tour Rookie of the Year Rolando Sebelen, making his first career finals appearance, defeated Bud Moore Classic winner No. 4 seed John Marsala 221-217 to advance to the second stepladder match.

In the second match, Angelo beat Sebelen 279-238 to advance to the semifinal match against Monacelli. Angelo, who was also trying for his first win, has two runner-up finishes this season which came in the Bud Moore Classic and Granville Financial Open.

The PBA50 Tour will take a three-week break before returning to action with the PBA50 South Shore Open July 26-29 from Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind.

PBA50 Odessa Open Presented by Diamond Lanes

Final Standings

Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $7,500 Dan Knowlton, Dade City, Fla., $4,000 Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., $2,500 Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, $2,000 John Marsala, St. Louis, $1,750

Stepladder Results

Match 1 – Sebelen def. Marsala, 221-217

Match 2 – Angelo def. Sebelen, 279-238

Semifinal – Monacelli def. Angelo, 213-210

Championship – Monacelli def. Knowlton, 236-224