2022 USBC Youth Scholarship, Adult Youth Leader Award Winners Determined

ARLINGTON, Texas – The International Bowling Campus Youth Committee has determined the recipients for the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Youth Scholarship and Adult Youth Leader Awards.



USBC offers several scholarship opportunities for young bowlers to apply for each year. The criteria for each award can be found at BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards.



USBC also recognizes several youth leaders who have shown a continued effort and dedication to promote youth bowling within their community and help build the sport for the next generation of athletes.



The award winners were determined by the IBC Youth Committee based on submitted applications.



The 2022 award winners are:

Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow: Lara Kurt, Leland, N.C.

Chuck Hall Star of Tomorrow: Spencer Robarge, Springfield, Mo.

USBC Youth Ambassadors of the Year: Nathan Galicia, Friendswood, Texas; Lynsey Jackson, Tullahoma, Tenn.

Annual Zeb Scholarship: Hanna Hale, Hazlet, N.J.

USBC Youth Volunteer of the Year: Billy Gasn, Columbia, Md.

David Dahms Coach of the Year: Diane Tormanen, Peoria, Ariz.

Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship: Kathryn Bowman, Peru, N.Y.; Lyndsey Capps, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Tenn.; Zachary Smullen, Frisco, Texas; Alexis Wuestewald, West Point, Neb.

Gift For Life Scholarship: Benjamin Augustitus, St. Clair Shores, Mich.; Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, Idaho; Lyndsey Capps, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Jackson Carter, Schofield, Wis.; Caden Coffey, Jupiter, Fla.; Luke Elliott, Lebanon, Mo.; Dylan Fox, Arnold, Mo.; Alexis Ingersoll, Oswego, N.Y.; Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Tenn.; Ella Perez, Miami, Fla.; Jayden Trimm, Enterprise, Ala.; Alexis Wuestewald, West Point, Neb.

Feature stories on each group of winners will be posted on BOWL.com throughout April leading up to the 2022 USBC Convention. The 2022 event will take place April 25-28 at The Orleans in Las Vegas.



The award winners for the Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow, Chuck Hall Star of Tomorrow, USBC Youth Ambassador of the Year, Annual Zeb Scholarship, USBC Youth Volunteer of the Year and David Dahms Coach of the Year will be recognized on-site at the USBC Convention on April 28 during the USBC Annual Meeting.



They will join the winners of the USBC National Recognition Awards, which previously were announced.



Jim O’Reilly of Wabasha, Minnesota, is the Joyce Deitch Unity Award winner, Becky Jones of Lubbock, Texas, is this year’s recipient of the Helen Baker Award for Outstanding Association Service and John Burns of Odessa, Texas, has been selected as the USBC Proprietor of the Year.



Learn more about awards for adult youth leaders and scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers at BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards.