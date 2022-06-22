2022 USBC Women’s Championships Concludes in Addison, Illinois

ADDISON, Ill. – The final ball has been rolled at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships, with the 102nd edition of the tournament coming to a close Sunday.



The event made its debut at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois, in 2022, marking the tournament’s first visit to the Chicagoland area since 1935. In all, 3,155 four-player teams competed in the 71-day event, which kicked off April 24.



Participants competed in team, doubles, singles and all-events in average-based divisions. There were four divisions for team competition (Diamond, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire) and six for doubles, singles and all-events (Diamond, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire, Amethyst and Topaz).



All standings are unofficial and pending final verification.

Jodi Sarney of Streamwood, Illinois, put together a historic run June 12 to place herself in the tournament’s record book and at the top of leaderboard in Diamond All-Events.



Sarney became the third bowler at the USBC Women’s Championships to record both a 300 game and 800 series on the championship lanes during her doubles set, delivering games of 227, 300 and 279 for an 806 series. She struck on 26 of her final 27 shots in the series.



She added sets of 717 in team and 671 in singles to take the lead in Diamond All-Events with 2,194.



Sarney was the only bowler at the 2022 Women’s Championships to record an 800 series, and it was the 11th in 102 years of competition at the event.



Suzanne Morine of Castleton-on-Hudson, New York, and Robin Orlikowski of Grand Rapids, Michigan, are finishing their second consecutive appearance at the top of the standings at the Women’s Championships after posting the top doubles score at Stardust Bowl.



Morine and Orlikowski fired 1,448 to ascend to the top of the Diamond Doubles standings May 17. Morine led the way with games of 248, 267 and 233 for a 748 series, and Orlikowski had 224, 210 and 266 for 700.



At the 2021 event in Reno, Nevada, Morine and Orlikowski helped Bowl 2 Win of Mechanicville, New York, capture the Diamond Team title.



The top singles score of the year occurred during the final week of the 2022 event, as tournament newcomer Kelsey O’Brien of Frankfort, Illinois, rolled games of 265, 253 and 256 on June 26 for a 774 series to take over the top spot in Diamond Singles.



The members of Verity’s Variety of Lake Wales, Florida, posted the top team score in 2022, which was powered by the top team game at Stardust Bowl.



The team, featuring Lori Edwards, Kathy Ledford, Verity Crawley and Haley Hall, rolled games of 786 and 894 before finishing with 1,006 to get to the lead in Diamond Team with a 2,686 total May 17.



The other teams leaving the 2022 event with the lead in their respective divisions included B-More Ladies 8 of Middle River, Maryland, in Ruby (2,242 – Toni Miller, Bettina Thornton, Lynette Monk and Tigress Morris), D Echo Balliett-Legge Team 1 of Seattle in Emerald (1,995 – Corrine Wise, Chandra Hoover, Wendi Wise and Sabrina McKinney) and Fulton Bowling Center of Fulton, Missouri, in Sapphire (1,868 – Laura Bolton, Kathie Smith, Sandra Ferguson and Marta Schmidt).



The day after taking the team lead, Crawley became the first of four bowlers to record a 300 game at the 2022 event during her doubles set, bringing the all-time total to 38 at the Women’s Championships.



Sarney was the second to achieve the feat, while Latasha Cole of Detroit and Krystina Beasley of Anderson, South Carolina, added their names to the list June 25 and June 26, respectively.



Participation also highlighted the 2022 event, with one bowler making her 60th appearance and eight joining the 50-Year Club at the Women’s Championships.



Onalee Kraus of Coldwater, Michigan, became the fifth bowler in tournament history to reach 60 appearances when she made her trip to Stardust Bowl on June 6. She began her career at the 1957 event in Dayton, Ohio.



The eight bowlers reaching 50 years in 2022 included Doris Beath of Boerne, Texas; Phyllis Bourque of La Plata, Maryland; Pam Buckner of Reno, Nevada; Linda Coonan of Abingdon, Maryland; Lillian Sitze of North Port, Florida; Joyce VanBuskirk of Lincoln, Illinois; Sue Werkheiser of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; and Verna Zimmerman of Normal, Illinois.



There was a brief hiatus during the Women’s Championships to welcome the USBC Queens to the 84-lane venue. The Queens is a major championship on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour schedule.



Germany’s Birgit Noreiks won her third PWBA Tour title and first major at the 2022 Queens, defeating Colombia’s Clara Guerrero in the title match on CBS Sports Network, 187-158.



The 2023 Women’s Championships will be heading to the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas from April 23 – July 2.

For more information on the USBC Women’s Championships, visit BOWL.com/WomensChamp.



2022 USBC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Stardust Bowl, Addison, Illinois



(Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall)



As of July 3, 2022



NOTE: All standings are unofficial and pending final verification.



TEAM



Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 665 and above)

1, Verity’s Variety (Lori Edwards, Kathy Ledford, Verity Crawley, Haley Hall), Lake Wales, Fla., 2,686. 2, Sterner Strong 1, Oregon, Ohio, 2,657. 3, Brunswick Bunnies, Mechanicville, N.Y., 2,644. 4, We Came To Win, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,612. 5, Husker Shox, Minneapolis, 2,601.



Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 600-664)

1, B-More Ladies 8 (Toni Miller, Bettina Thornton, Lynette Monk, Tigress Morris), Middle River, Md., 2,242. 2, Off Balance 2, Rockwall, Texas, 2,227. 3, Quirky Turkeys, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,213. 4, TEAM MEADOWSWEET, Campbell, Calif., 2,154. 5, Livin’ On A Spare, Fayetteville, N.C., 2,147.



Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 545-599)

1, D Echo Balliett-Legge Team 1 (Corrine Wise, Chandra Hoover, Wendi Wise, Sabrina McKinney), Seattle, 1,995. 2, Lucky Ladies 1, Westmont, Ill., 1,975. 3, Bowling Buddies, Oakland, Minn., 1,953. 4, Pinellas Strikers, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,943. 5, Tie Dye Divas, Galesburg, Ill., 1,938.



Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 544 and below)

1, Fulton Bowling Center (Laura Bolton, Kathie Smith, Sandra Ferguson, Marta Schmidt), Fulton, Mo., 1,868. 2, Wicked n Twisted I, West Bloomfield, Mich., 1,788. 3, Queens Bs 3, Loveland, Colo., 1,779. 4, Carol’s Gals, Ingleside, Ill., 1,764. 5, It’s Our Excuse, Mansfield, Texas, 1,763.

DOUBLES



Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350 and above)

1, Suzanne Morine, Castleton-on-Hudson, N.Y./Robin Orlikowski, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,448. 2, Haley Hall, Fort Dodge, Iowa/Verity Crawley, England, 1,435. 3, Angelica Anthony, Converse, Texas/Kristin Quah, Beaverton, Ore., 1,422. 4, Jodi Sarney Streamwood, Ill./Marilyn Alaniz, Dover, Del., 1,420. 5, Ann Coleman, Fairborn, Ohio/Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 1,397.



Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 322-349)

1, Chelsey Moon, Frisco, Texas/Kailee Tubbs, Flint, Mich., 1,298. 2, Deneen Woerdehoff/Kori Hans, Davenport, Iowa, 1,209. 3, Mary Gray, Council Grove, Kan./Patti Bryans, South Branch, Mich., 1,207. 4, Cynthia Howell, Decatur, Ill./Trinity Bush, Argenta, Ill., 1,205. 5, Sierra Davis, Chestnut Hill Cove, Md./Tina Davis, Randallstown, Md., 1,193.



Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 298-321)

1, Amy Jo Schmit, Random Lake, Wis./Jennifer Polka, Hoffman Estates, Ill., 1,153. 2, Bria McClellan, Phoenix/Tricia Todd, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1,137. 3, Toni Miller/Bettina Thornton, Baltimore, 1,126. 4, Delois Williams, Lansing, Kan./Jennifer Finan, Leavenworth, Kan., 1,125. 5, Nancy Carter, Avondale, Ariz./Tammy Nitta, Glendale, Ariz., 1,124.



Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 276-297)

1, Eileen Rosenbrock, Linwood, Mich./Roberta Swinson, Rhodes, Mich., 1,075. 2, Hope Sharp, Batesville, Ark./Gina Mynatt, Mt. Pleasant, Ark., 1,062. 3, Darlene Brandis, Pennsburg, Pa./Wanda Schutte, Lansdale, Pa., 1,046. 4, Jacqueline Yaniz/Madeline Serano, Miami, 1,020. 5(tie), Joyce Jackson-Williams, Matteson, Ill./Alva Cunningham, Chicago, and Cathy Simmank, Edgecliff Village, Texas/Sandra Jones, Burleson, Texas, 1,018.



Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 250-275)

1, Deidre Hicks, Morris, Ill./Amanda Hicks, Spring Bay, Ill., 971. 2, Nina Granado, Albuquerque, N.M./Aneka York, Rio Rancho, N.M., 962. 3(tie) Crystal Smith, Burlington, Mich./Carla Kocsis, Troy, Mich., and Terri McGuire, Lebanon, Tenn./Shirley Diane Chambers, Hartsville, Tenn., 961. 5, Barb Johnson-Larson, South Haven, Minn./Kari Steuck, Annandale, Minn., 957.



Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 249 and below)

1, Kathy Loud/April Raynor, San Antonio, 900. 2, Lisa Smith/Rebecca Fernau, Chadron, Neb., 893. 3, Cindy Miller/Teresa Baker, Aurora, Colo., 875. 4, Lori Puccetti/Tara Arreguin, Fortuna, Calif., 865. 5, Rena Cyvas, Maryville, Tenn./Kay Seabolt, Lewisville, Texas, 864.



SINGLES



Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 175 and above)

1, Kelsey O’Brien, Frankfort, Ill., 774. 2, Portia Henderson, Westland, Mich., 761. 3(tie), Rina Sabo, Bennett, Colo., and Daria Pajak, Poland, 757. 5, Stephanie Koller, Vadnais Heights, Minn., 751.



Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 161-174)

1, Cheryl Pederson, West Allis, Wis., 680. 2, Samantha Isaacson, Lockport, Ill., 663. 3, Heidi Hansen, Parkers Prairie, Minn., 659. 4, Jennifer Duley, Sheffield Lake, Ohio, 650. 5, Christy Antunez, Grayslake, Ill., 644.



Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 149-160)

1, Barbara Peltz, Chicago, 660. 2, Collet Stevens, Stafford, Va., 647. 3, Sonya Rice, Hobbs, Minn., 632. 4, Toya Norwood, Clover, S.C., 625. 5(tie), Marjorie Gibson, Wake Forest, N.C., and Robbi Mann, Colorado Springs, Colo., 622.



Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 138-148)

1, Brandy Keller, Greenwood, Ind., 600. 2, Trysta Hopkins-Followell, Cheyenne, Wyo., 589. 3, Willie Menia Robinson, Winnsboro, S.C., 573. 4(tie), Nicole Pettus, Baltimore, Tina Topoleski, Brick, N.J., and Deanna Vowell, Kyle, Texas, 572.



Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 125-137)

1, Melody Haggard, Prairieville, La., 575. 2, Shonda Wilson, University Park, Ill., 551. 3, Jennell Shelton, Manitowoc, Wis., 548. 4, Janie King, Toledo, Ohio, 538. 5, Betty Callahan, Mesa, Ariz., 535.



Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 124 and below)

1, Andrea Middleton, Blue Island, Ill., 514. 2, Tena Miya, Roy, Utah, 507. 3, Gail McDonald, Girard, Pa., 500. 4, Jessica Colgate, Henderson, Nev., 499. 5, Christine Drosos, Peachtree City, Ga., 490.



ALL-EVENTS



Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 175 and above)

1, Jodi Sarney, Streamwood, Ill., 2,194. 2, Liz Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 2,140. 3, Stacey Timmer, Wayland, Mich., 2,121. 4, Tiffany Bell, Fredericksburg, Va., 2,111. 5, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn., 2,108.



Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 161-174)

1, Samantha Isaacson, Lockport, Ill., 1,867. 2, Amy Jo Schmit, Random Lake, Wis., 1,832. 3, Christy Antunez, Grayslake, Ill., 1,831. 4, Cheryl Pederson, West Allis, Wis., 1,821. 5, Fallon Willis, Chicago, 1,816.



Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 149-160)

1, Crystal Smith, Burlington, Mich., 1,813. 2, Toya Norwood, Clover, S.C., 1,769. 3, Sandra Liederbach, Milwaukee, 1,742. 4, Nicole Hickok, Woodbridge, Va., 1,705. 5, Collet Stevens, Stafford, Va., 1,704.



Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 138-148)

1, Trysta Hopkins-Followell, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,655. 2, Brandy Keller, Greenwood, Ind., 1,602. 3, Jann Oblander, Gold Canyon, Ariz., 1,598. 4, Chelsey Moon, Frisco, Texas, 1,596. 5, Kelli DeGraw, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,577.



Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 125-137)

1, Veronica Eby, Beaverton, Ore., 1,477. 2, Evelyn Torres, Chicago, 1,473. 3, Cyndi Harvey, Lawrence, Kan., 1,453. 4(tie), Joni Janssen, Fayetteville, Ga., and Sherry Justus, Tazewell, Va., 1,449.



Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 124 and below)

1, Jayne Hoover, Parkville, Mo., 1,454. 2, Andrea Middleton, Blue Island, Ill., 1,369. 3, Jessica Colgate, Henderson, Nev., 1,360. 4, Melissa Chapoton, St. Clair Shores, Mich., 1,351. 5, Denise Davis, Waukegan, Ill., 1,326.