2021 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting to be Held Virtually

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors has voted to conduct the 2021 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting virtually due to COVID-19 public health concerns and frequently changing restrictions.

Both were scheduled to be held at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center in Lombard, Illinois, from April 26-29, 2021.

An update with more details about the schedule, procedures and technology for the virtual convention will be announced by the end of January 2021.

A resolution also has been passed by the USBC Board of Directors to allow state and local USBC associations to hold their annual meetings virtually in 2021. USBC's Associations team already is working on guidelines and materials to help associations with the process.

"We know our delegates and supporters are beginning to consider travel and meeting arrangements, so we wanted to make and announce this decision as early as possible," USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. "Because there still is so much uncertainty, along with varying travel and capacity restrictions from state to state, we feel it's the most reasonable option."

Also included in the 2021 Annual Meeting will be any outstanding official business from the 2020 event. A special resolution from the USBC Board canceled the 2020 Convention but postponed the Annual Meeting activities until 2021.

The resolution was enacted to ensure a proper governance process under USBC Bylaws during this time of uncertainty and allow for the continuity of governance to be properly maintained in accordance with applicable laws until delegates could meet in 2021.

Traditionally, the agenda for the USBC Convention also includes the USBC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. After discussing some options with the 2020 and 2021 USBC Hall of Fame inductees, it was determined that honoring them in a formal in-person ceremony was the preferred choice, and that now will take place during the 2022 Convention.

All other USBC award winners and honorees scheduled to be recognized at the 2020 Convention, plus the 2021 award recipients, will be honored as part of a virtual celebration during the online event in 2021.

With many questions likely to arise due to the changes, BOWL.com and //BOWL.com/Convention will be the places to look for updates and information as they become available.

USBC staff will continue working on additional communications and guidance for bowlers and association leaders, both for the national convention and for the state and local meetings.