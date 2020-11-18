2021 Senior Queens, Golden Ladies Classic Canceled

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress and Boyd Gaming have announced the cancellation of the 2021 USBC Senior Queens and International Golden Ladies Classic due to local and state regulations in Nevada and ongoing public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senior Queens was scheduled to be held March 9-13 at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, while the International Golden Ladies Classic was to be held March 15-18 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. Both venues are located in Las Vegas.

The decision was made after Boyd Gaming reached out to past participants of the International Golden Ladies Classic to discuss some of the logistical issues with running the event in March under current local and state safety regulations, which would modify the tournament format and limit the field.

Past participants were asked whether they would prefer to compete in a modified version of the event in March, postpone the tournament until 2022 or consider competing in a different event for senior female bowlers held later in 2021.

With nearly 70 percent of the respondents preferring to cancel the 2021 Golden Ladies Classic, Boyd Gaming has decided to cancel the 2021 tournament and will return to conducting the event in 2022.

Many of the bowlers who travel to the International Golden Ladies Classic also use the trip to compete at the Senior Queens. The premier events for female bowlers age 50 and over have been held consecutively in the same host city since 2018.

"After several discussions with our partners at Boyd Gaming, and reviewing the responses from the competitors, we feel the right decision at the moment is to cancel the 2021 Senior Queens," USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. "We want every USBC member, whether it's in a league setting at home or at a national tournament, to feel safe and come back to the lanes when they're ready, and we'll be ready to hold this great event in 2022."



Registration for the 2021 Senior Queens opened on Nov. 11, and all bowlers who registered will be directly contacted by USBC concerning their entry fees.

For more information on USBC Senior Queens, visit BOWL.com/SeniorQueens.