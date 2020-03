ARLINGTON, Texas – The start of the 2020 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour season is postponed indefinitely due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. On March 15, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations to postpone events for the next eight weeks.

The PWBA will evaluate adjustments to the 2020 PWBA Tour schedule after CDC regulations evolve to allow for competition to resume.