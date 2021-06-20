2020-2021 Dexter High School All-American Team Determined

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Dexter High School All-American Team has been announced for the 2020-2021 school year, with two student-athletes earning spots on the team for a second consecutive season.

The teams were selected by Dexter Bowling in consultation with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development staff. Each team is comprised of five student-athletes who had to participate on a recognized interscholastic high school bowling team during the 2020-2021 school year.

Applicants were required to have at least a 3.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and submit a resume of their bowling and academic achievements, along with an essay, to be considered for the team. They also were required to provide recommendation letters from their coaches or athletic directors and at least one additional letter of recommendation.

“Dexter Bowling is excited and honored to recognize these student-athletes for their tremendous achievements on and off the lanes,” said Paul Sylvia, Dexter Bowling Vice President. “We had many great applicants for the team this year, which shows the strength of high school bowling and the dedication these student-athletes exhibit toward their academics, community and the sport of bowling.”

Seniors Victoria Lazo of Houston and Blake Martin of Oakdale, Minnesota, are making their second appearances on the Dexter High School All-American Team after earning spots as juniors in the 2019-2020 season.

Each team member will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The girls team includes:

Kathryn Bowman (Peru, New York) – The junior is carrying a 4.74 GPA (weighted) and is the first student to achieve a perfect score on the NYS Region Exam in Geometry for Peru Central High School. She is on track to graduate with a Regents Diploma with Honors. On the lanes, she has recorded victories at numerous local and regional events and qualified for match play at the 2019 Junior Gold Championships (U15). She holds the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference records for high game (289) and high series (753) and was named the most outstanding bowler at the 2019 and 2020 CVAC Section VII Championships.

Brooklyn Gagnon (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) – The senior was selected as the 2021 USBC Youth Ambassador of the Year in March. She recorded a 3.99 GPA (weighted) at Lincoln High School, while taking a variety of accelerated and Advanced Placement classes, with a focus on mathematics. She was named South Dakota Bowler of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and she recently helped Lincoln High School to its second girls state bowling championship. Gagnon also earned recognition by being named the 2021 South Dakota Star of Tomorrow.

Kathleen Heady (Richardson, Texas) – The senior was one of five USBC Youth members selected to receive an Earl Anthony Memorial Scholarship in 2021, and she earned the David Dahms Sportsmanship Award at the 2017 Junior Gold Championships. She carried a 4.31 GPA (on a 5.0 scale) at Plano Senior High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and earned the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence three times. She anchored the girls bowling team for three years and joined the boys team as a senior. She helped the team win the 2021 Texas High School Bowling Association state title and was voted the Dallas North A District Bowler of the Year.

Kaylee Hitt (Cold Spring, Kentucky) – The senior held a 5.2 GPA (weighted) through 2020 at Campbell County High School and was named the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Student-Athlete of the Year for bowling in 2021. She’s also a member of the Economics Club, National Society of High School Scholars and BETA Honor Society. She helped Campbell County win the 2020 KHSAA state title and was named Northern Kentucky Bowler of the Year three times. She recorded top-20 finishes at the Junior Gold Championships in 2018 and 2019 and was part of the team that finished as runner-up at the 2018 USA Bowling National Championships.

Victoria Lazo (Houston) – The senior was enrolled in a variety of pre-Advanced Placement and AP courses, while carrying a 4.41 GPA at Dobie High School. She has served as captain for the school’s bowling team in each of the past three seasons and has helped coach the varsity and junior varsity teams. In addition to being part of the Dexter High School All-American Team in 2020, she also was awarded the Bowl4Life Scholarship. She has recorded numerous victories on the lanes and has given back to the sport as a youth leader for the Greater Houston USBC.

The boys team features:

Antonio Garrido (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) – The senior took multiple Advanced Placement courses at Western High School on the way to a 5.2 GPA (weighted). He helped establish the school’s bowling program as was named the Miami Herald and Sun Sentinel All-County High School Bowler of the Year in 2018. He also was named to the first-team All-County for the Miami Herald and Sun Sentinel in 2019 and 2020.

Silas Limes (Wichita, Kansas) – The senior carried a 4.0 GPA and was the top-ranked student at Wichita Heights High School. In addition to a multitude of Advanced Placement courses, he also spent four years in band. He claimed back-to-back team wins at the USA Bowling National Championships in 2017 and 2018 in the U15 division. He advanced as an individual to the Class 6A state finals his junior and senior years, finishing third and fifth, respectively, and helped his team to a runner-up finish in 2021.

Cole Macaluso (Fremont, Nebraska) – The senior was selected as one of 12 USBC Youth members to receive a Gift For Life Scholarship in 2021. He earned recognition from the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society as a junior and senior, while also receiving the Academic Achievement Award all four years to record a 3.95 GPA at Fremont High School. On the lanes, he has been captain of the bowling team for the last three years, helping the school win the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association team title, while also claiming the individual championship.

Blake Martin (Oakdale, Minnesota) – The senior returns to the Dexter High School All-American Team with a 4.15 GPA (unweighted), while attending St. Croix Lutheran Academy. He has received the Norman Borlaug Science Achievement and Arizona Distinction Awards. He was named first-team all-conference in each of his four years and was a first-team all-state selection in 2020. He also was one of 10 finalists at the 2020 Professional Bowlers Association Junior National Championships.

Joseph Mathews (Dallas) – The senior posted a 4.0 GPA at Bishop Lynch High School, taking accelerated courses in history, mathematics, physics and science. He is a National Hispanic Scholar and part of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. He also earned the Dominican Heritage Scholarship Award. He competed on Bishop Lynch’s bowling team all four years, served as team captain and also was named the team’s most valuable player.

The captain for both teams will be announced on-site at the 2021 Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis. Both captains will receive an additional $500 scholarship and take home the Bud Clapsaddle Award, named for the former Dexter Bowling vice president who oversaw selection of the first 12 teams.

For more information on high school bowling, including the Dexter High School All-American Team and grant initiatives to assist high school programs, visit BOWL.com/HighSchool.

