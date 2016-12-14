ZOT to Make Donation to BVL Based on ColorSplash Sales in 2017

Business

by Bob Johnson ago0

    ZOT Pinsetter Parts will donate a percentage of its annual ColorSplash LED Effects Lighting System sales revenue in 2017 to BVL. The program was announced by Steve Szabina, Sales Manager of ZOT.

    “We are excited and proud to have the opportunity to support an organization which does so much to brighten the lives of America’s active-duty and veteran service men and women,” said Szabina. “Our customers will feel the same sense of pride knowing they will be supporting the BVL with their purchase of ZOT ColorSplash products.”

    The promotion will run throughout the calendar year, beginning Jan. 1.

    “Thanks to our friends at ZOT, BVL will have another vehicle to add to our 2017 fund-raising campaign activities,” noted BVL Board Chairman, John LaSpina. “ZOT’s offer will provide a unique chance for proprietors to brighten their centers and the lives of our veterans. We look forward to working with ZOT on this effort.”

    The Denver-based ZOT Pinsetter Parts Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of innovative electronic and mechanical parts and assemblies for AMF and Brunswick-equipped centers and ColorSplash LED Lighting Systems.

    Founded in 1942 by the sport of bowling, BVL’s mission is to brighten the lives of hospitalized veterans by providing recreational and therapeutic programs and services to speed recuperation, develop camaraderie, and reduce stress and loneliness. To date, BVL has raised nearly $50 million to support America’s veterans.

    Bob Johnson

    Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

