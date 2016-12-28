ZOT ColorSplash Sales to Benefit America’s Veterans

ZOT Pinsetter Parts will donate a percentage of its annual ColorSplash LED Effects Lighting System sales revenue in 2017 to BVL. The program was announced by Steve Szabina, Sales Manager of ZOT.

“We are excited and proud to have the opportunity to support an organization which does so much to brighten the lives of America’s active-duty and veteran service men and women,” said Szabina. “Our customers will feel the same sense of pride knowing they will be supporting the BVL with their purchase of ZOT ColorSplash products.”

The promotion will run throughout the calendar year, beginning Jan. 1.

“Thanks to our friends at ZOT, BVL will have another vehicle to add to our 2017 fund-raising campaign activities,” noted BVL Board Chairman, John LaSpina. “ZOT’s offer will provide a unique chance for proprietors to brighten their centers and the lives of our veterans. We look forward to working with ZOT on this effort.”

The Denver-based ZOT Pinsetter Parts Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of innovative electronic and mechanical parts and assemblies for AMF and Brunswick-equipped centers and ColorSplash LED Lighting Systems.

Founded in 1942 by the sport of bowling, BVL’s mission is to brighten the lives of hospitalized veterans by providing recreational and therapeutic programs and services to speed recuperation, develop camaraderie, and reduce stress and loneliness. To date, BVL has raised nearly $50 million to support America’s veterans.