Zeke Bayt Leads After First Round in PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 29, 2019) – Zeke Bayt, a 27-year-old right-hander from Westerville, Ohio, averaged 244.38 Saturday to lead the opening qualifying round in the PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout presented by Ebonite at South Plains Lanes.

Bayt, a semi-regular PBA touring player for the past four years, was one of five players among the top 10 after eight games who are trying for their first PBA Tour titles. Bayt’s best previous finish was third with partner Dick Allen in the 2017 Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship. He overtook Brad Miller of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in the final game to take the lead.

The Lubbock Sports Shootout is the opening event of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Summer Tour and the USBC Cup points competition. All 10 events in the summer series will be livestreamed exclusively by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling.

Bayt rolled games of 226, 203, 258, 300, 212, 192, 278 and 286 for a first-round total of 1,955 pins, 43 ahead of Miller. Miller also is trying for his first PBA Tour title. Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Florida, was in third place with 1,872 pins followed by non-titlist AJ Chapman of Manchester, Iowa, at 1,870 and Dom Barrett of England with a 1,861 total.

Anthony Lavery-Spahr of Pasadena, Texas, and AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois, in seventh and ninth places, respectively are the other non-title winners among the top 10.

Competition continues Sunday when the top 39 qualifiers will advance to a six-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 14 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at 12:15 p.m. with the top four players advancing to the stepladder finals at 4:15 p.m. All times are Central.

Fans can catch all the live streaming action on FloBowling.com. Visit www.flobowling.com for subscription and schedule information.

PBA LUBBOCK SPORTS SHOOTOUT

presented by Ebonite

South Plains Lanes, Lubbock Texas, Saturday

FIRST ROUND STANDINGS (after 8 games)

1, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,955.

2, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 1,912.

3, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,872.

4, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 1,870.

5, Dom Barrett, England, 1,861.

6, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,836.

7, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,806.

8, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,805.

9, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,804.

10, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,779.

11, Josh Montgomery, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,778.

12, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,769.

13, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,758.

14, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,757.

15, Richie Teece, England, 1,753.

16, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 1,751.

17, Jeremy McElliott, Phoenix, 1,745.

18, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,741.

19, Stuart Williams, England, 1,735.

20, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,734.

21, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 1,728.

22, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,719.

23, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 1,717.

24, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,716.

25, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 1,713.

26, n-Joseph Grondin, San Pedro, Calif., 1,710.

27, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,707.

28, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 1,705.

28, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 1,705.

30, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,704.

31, n-Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,698.

32, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,697.

33, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,691.

34, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,689.

35, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 1,686.

36, n-Rick Benard, Clovis, N.M., 1,681.

37, David Maycock, Bermuda, 1,678.

38, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,667.

39, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,659.

Failed to advance:

40 (tie), n-Dylan Macon, Ennis, Texas, and Michael Austin, Conroe, Texas, 1,658.

42, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,654.

43, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 1,647.

44, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,642.

45, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,633.

46, Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,630.

47, Kris Koeltzow, Wheat Ridge, Colo., 1,621.

48 (tie), n-Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., and n-David McKay, Artesia, New Mexico, 1,618.

50, Thomas Rash, Spencer, Okla., 1,616.

51, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,611.

52, s-Harley Deckert, Odessa, Texas, 1,605.

53, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 1,592.

54, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,589.

55, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 1,588.

56, n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,587.

57, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 1,578.

58 (tie), Andrew Cain, Phoenix, and Tim Cagle II, Hercules, Calif., 1,575.

60 (tie), Martin Bedford, Gasport, N.Y., and Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 1,574.

62, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,573.

63, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,568.

64, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,560.

65, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,557.

66, Scott McCleery, Lubbock, Texas, 1,556.

67, Donald Davis Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,554.

68, Terry Ward, San Angelo, Texas, 1,550.

69, Lee White, Odessa, Texas, 1,548.

69, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,548.

71, Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, 1,547.

72, n-David Landbeck, Lubbock, Texas, 1,542.

73, n-Ramsey Basurto, Lancaster, Calif., 1,538.

74, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,532.

75, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 1,528.

76, Athol Packer, Jr., Little Elm, Texas, 1,526.

77 (tie), Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, and Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,521.

79 (tie), Scotty Pope Jr., Midland, Texas, and Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,517.

81 (tie), n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, and n-Myron Fleming, Grand Prairie, Texas, 1,511.

83, Mark Waters, Plainview, Texas, 1,501.

84 (tie), Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, and n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,497.

86, n-Deo Benard, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,495.

87, Todd Sigeti, Lititz, Pa., 1,487.

88, n-Kyle Gilbert, Phelan, Calif., 1,486.

89, n- Will Davis, Aretesia, N.M., 1,484.

90, Travis Tribolet, San Angelo, Texas, 1,482.

91, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 1,479.

92, n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, 1,478.

93, Randy Hawks, Balch Springs, Texas, 1,476.

94 (tie), Andy Patterson, Tyler, Texas, and Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,474.

96, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,472.

97, Joshua Garrard, Mustang, Okla., 1,462.

98, n-Bradley Harvey, Albuquerque, NM, 1,455.

99, n-Zachary Harvey, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,453.

100, Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas, 1,449.

101, n-Tyler Bryant, Colorado Spr., Colo., 1,447.

102, Jeremy Fowler, Odessa, Texas, 1,445.

103, n-Alan Berger, Lubbock, Texas, 1,439.

104, Charles Ramay, Lubbock, Texas, 1,436.

105, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 1,431.

106, n-Jeromy Tidwell, Midland, Texas, 1,430.

107, David Scardaville, Houston, Texas, 1,429.

108, Billy Crider, Austin, Texas, 1,424.

109, Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 1,419.

110, n-John Luke Green, Amarillo, Texas, 1,418.

111, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,414.

112, Mark Payne Sr., Amarillo, Texas, 1,396.

113, n-Joshua Mabry, Tucson, Ariz., 1,391.

114, James Cantere, Norman, Okla., 1,372.

115, n-Dustan Mahan, Washington, Okla., 1,364.

116, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,342.

117, Jonathan Lawson, Canyon, Texas, 1,320.

118, Gerry Smith, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,277.

300 games: DJ Archer, AJ Chapman, Zeke Bayt