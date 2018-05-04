Xtra Frame PBA Tour Resumes in Wilmington, North Carolina

PBA’s busy schedule of live coverage on Xtra Frame continues in May with the resumption of the 2018 Xtra Frame PBA Tour along with PBA50 and PWBA action.

The second of eight Xtra Frame PBA Tour events is set for Saturday-Sunday, May 19-20, at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center. Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, is defending champion.

This weekend’s Xtra Frame schedule includes start-to-finish coverage of the PBA50 Tour’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open, presented by Brunswick, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday when reigning PBA50 Player of the Year Brian LeClair will try to defend his title. Coverage from Farmington also will include a special “Clash of Legends” Saturday at 6:30 p.m. where PBA Hall of Famers Walter Ray Williams Jr., Pete Weber, Amleto Monacelli, Parker Bohn III and Petraglia will be paired with amateur bowlers in the annual special event. The Petraglia BVL Open will be the final PBA50 Tour event until the senior players head west later in the month.

Also on this weekend’s Xtra Frame calendar is live coverage of the PWBA Sonoma County Open from Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, Calif., Friday and Saturday. The PWBA will then visit Fountain Bowl in Fountain Valley, Calif., May 11-12, before heading to Reno for the USBC Queens. Xtra Frame will cover qualifying and preliminary match play elimination rounds from the National Bowling Stadium May 17-21.

PWBA’s defending champions include Colombia’s Rocio Restrepo (Sonoma County), Kelly Kulick (Fountain Valley) and Diana Zavjalova (USBC Queens).

Xtra Frame, the online bowling channel of the PBA will be the livestream home of the PWBA Tour throughout the 2018 season, providing live coverage of all 14 events, including the stepladder finals of the first six standard events. Other finals will air on CBS Sports Network.

To enroll as an XtraFrame subscriber, visit xtraframe.tv. An entire month of coverage costs only $7.99. A three-day subscription is also available, for $3.99, and the 12-month Season Ticket plan is offered for about $1.25 week.

MARK ROTH TO ATTEND “STRIKES AGAINST STROKES” FUND-RAISER

PBA Hall of Famer Mark Roth, who continues to battle the after-effects of a stroke in 2009, will attend the seventh annual Strikes against Strokes fund-raiser on Sunday, May 6 at Flamingo Bowl in Liverpool, N.Y. Roth will be on hand between 5-8 p.m. to sign autographs and offer advice to those who ask.

The tournament, which will include a silent auction, will benefit the Stroke Center at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y. If you can’t attend, but would like to support the effort, make a check or money order payable to: Stroke Fund #44450 and mail it to Upstate Foundation, 750 East Adams Street-316 CAB, Syracuse, NY 13210. Contributions also can be made securely online by visiting https://www.upstatefoundation.org/Stroke.

PBA’S “60 MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS” UNVEILING CONTINUES: 16 THRU 20

The countdown to unveil the complete list of the PBA”s “60 most memorable moments” in its 60-year history continues, one a day, Monday through Friday, on all PBA Network outlets. Last week, “memorable moments” 16 through 20 were unveiled. Here are those five moments as the countdown continues:

16) In 1978, Mark Roth won a PBA record eight titles during the 35-event season which is still the record for most titles won in a season.

17) In 2009, Jason Belmonte became the first bowler using a two-handed delivery to win a PBA Tour title when he defeated Mike Fagan, 215-201, in The Bowling Foundation Long Island Classic in West Babylon, N.Y. The win kick-started a career that led to a record for the fastest player to reach $1 million in career earnings (131st event in 2017). Wes Malott held the record, reaching the million-dollar milestone when he won the 2013 U.S. Open in his 180th event.

18) Billy Hardwick became the first player to complete what would later be known as the “PBA Triple Crown,” winning the 1969 BPAA All-Star (later re-named as the U.S. Open), the 1963 PBA National Championship and the 1965 PBA Tournament of Champions. Hardwick is one of six players in the PBA’s 60-year history to accomplish the feat.

19) The PBA Tour’s 48th season started with a bang when Walter Ray Williams Jr. broke the Tour’s all-time titles record, earning win No. 42 over Pete Weber, 289-236, in the 2006 Dydo Japan Cup in Tokyo.

20) In 1993, Mike Aulby rolled a 300 game in the title match of the PBA Wichita Open to defeat David Ozio, 300-279. The 579 pinfall total remains a PBA record for highest combined score in a PBA title match.

To check on releases of subsequent “moments” as they are revealed, check the PBA Network: PBA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProfessionalBowlersAssociation) or Instagram (pbatour); subscribe to the PBA channel on YouTube (PBABowling); tweet along on Twitter (@pbatour), and on the web: https://www.pba.com/PBANetwork/MostMemorableMoments.

PBA REGIONAL UPDATE: ALLEN CLAIMS MILESTONE 20TH TITLE IN MYRTLE BEACH

Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C. won his milestone 20th PBA Regional title Sunday, defeating defending champion Christian Azcona of Puerto Rico, 235-213, to win the third annual PBA Brighton Construction Myrtle Beach South Open at Myrtle Beach Lanes in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Allen, who qualified in the number four position for the stepladder finals with a 17-game pinfall of 3,797, disposed of Brandon Curtis of Manson, N.C., in opening match, 204-191, and easily defeated Anthony DeStasio of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 260-225, in the semifinal contest to advance to the championship match.

Allen earned $3,000 while Azcona pocketed $1,600 for second, but he also picked up a $1,500 bonus. Title sponsor Brighton Construction put up a $1,500 prize pool to be shared by all players who bowled perfect games in the event, but Azcona had the only 300 so he collected the entire bonus pool.

● Darren Andretta of Patchogue, N.Y. defeated defending champion Patrick Allen of Elmwood Park, N.J., 246-235, to win his second PBA Regional title in the PBA Rockaway Lanes Eastern Open presented by Storm in Rockaway, N.J., Sunday.

After vaulting from fourth into the tournament lead with a 280 game in his position round match, Andretta finished with six consecutive strikes against Allen. Allen, who struck on six of his first seven shots, missed a 7 pin in the eighth frame, which allowed Andretta to strike out to insure at least a tie. Allen eliminated the drama when he failed to throw a second strike in his 10th frame, handing Andretta the $3,000 first prize.

Allen advanced to the championship match by defeating reigning East Region Player of the Year Matt O’Grady of Rahway, N.J., in a two-shot, sudden death roll-off after they tied at 235, 10-10, 10-9. O’Grady, defeated local amateur Jake Rollins of Glen Rock, N.J., 246-185, in the opening match.

● PBA’s May schedule of regional events gets underway this weekend with the Taylor Kia Central Open presented by Hammer at Holiday Bowl in Struthers, Ohio; the Sandhills Aberdeen South Open at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen, N.C., and the Junction City Southwest/Midwest Open presented by Dexter at Junction City Bowl in Junction City, Kan.

● Mother’s Day weekend, May 11-13, includes these PBA Regional events: the PBA50 and PBA Baldo Campana Memorial/Ohio Lottery Central Open doubleheader (PBA50 presented by MOTIV, one-day reduced entry fee PBA presented by DV8) at Rebman Recreation in Lorain, Ohio; the Oklahoma City Southwest Open at Planet Bowl in Oklahoma City; the PBA and PBA50 FiX Auto of Puyallup Open doubleheader (PBA50 presented by Sunset Auto Group; PBA presented by The Old Cannery) at Daffodil Bowl in Puyallup, Wash., and the PBA-PWBA Jim’s Strike Zone Pro Shop Northwest Open presented by Daffodil Bowl and Vise, also in Puyallup.

● The only event on PBA’s Regional calendar for the May 18-20 weekend is the Waxahachie Southwest Challenge at Hilltop Lanes in Waxahachie, Texas.

● The May 24-26 PBA Regional schedule includes the PBA and PBA50 Vanessa Brown Homes West Open (PBA presented by Track, PBA50 presented by Ebonite); the Colony Park Lanes East Challenge presented by Columbia 300 in York, Pa., and the Celeste Walker Midwest/Central Open presented by American Family Insurance at Strike-N-Spare II in Lockport, Ill.

● For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, visit pba.com, open the “schedules” tab and click on PBA Regional Tours to find the event(s) in your area…and remember, you can follow “live scoring” for all PBA Regional events on pba.com (easily accessible for Apple device users using the PBA app).

QUICK NOTES

● PBA50 member David Williams Jr., 52, of Omaha is recovering after undergoing a successful double lung transplant on March 29 at the IowaMethodist Transplant Center in Des Moines. Williams, a four-time PBA Regional winner and the PBA Midwest Region’s 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year, said he is looking forward to returning to competition as soon as he is medically cleared.

● Stephen Lazorchak of West Frankfort, Ill., wins a new Brunswick ball; Craig Mathews of Ballwin, Mo., is the winner of a new high-performance ball from DV8, and Richard Millward of Swansea, Mass., will receive a new high-performance ball from MOTIV as April Xtra Frame sweepstakes winners. The monthly sweepstakes is sponsored by the respective PBA Product Registered partners. Winners are selected from among new Xtra Frame subscribers, who are automatically entered when they enroll as a monthly or Xtra Frame Season Ticket (full year) subscriber.

● David McCay is the April winner of a $200 HotelPlanner.com certificate, redeemable for future lodging expenses, compliments of PBA’s official travel partner. The monthly sweepstakes is open to anyone who books a hotel through the HotelPlanner.com link on pba.com. Those who book through HotelPlanner.com are automatically entered.

● Correction: PBA’s news release about the PBA Fall Swing in Tulsa, Okla., in October erroneously noted that qualifying will involve seven games. The detailed schedule portion of the release correctly noted qualifying will involve two blocks of six games. Our apologies for the confusion.