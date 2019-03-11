WSOB X Set to Get Underway Tuesday as 15 PTQ Advancers Join Field

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Brandon Novak, a 30-year-old four-time PBA Regional titlist from Chillicothe, Ohio, averaged 225.5 for the six-game pre-tournament qualifier Sunday to lead a field of 15 players who will complete the field of 135 for the 10th anniversary Professional Bowlers Association World Series of Bowling that gets underway Tuesday at Thunderbowl Lanes, the historic Detroit area bowling center that hosted the inaugural WSOB in 2009.

Novak, who is trying for his first PBA Tour title, rolled games of 256, 235, 232, 191, 237 and 202 Sunday for a total of 1,353 pins, topping Mike Eaton Jr. of Wyoming, Mich., by 62 pins for pace the qualifying field. Marco Moretti of Costa Rica earned the final berth in the WSOB field with a 1,162 total, one pin ahead of Andrew Klingler of Grand Rapids, Mich.

WSOB X begins Tuesday with Cheetah Championship qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Cheetah Championship is the first of four PBA Tour events that will take place over a span of 10 days, culminating with an unprecedented four consecutive live FS1 finals telecasts of the Cheetah, Chameleon, Scorpion Championships and the PBA World Championship March 18, 19, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. ET from Thunderbowl Lanes.

The WSOB concludes with The USA vs. The World non-title team event that will feature the top five U.S. players against the top five international players, airing on Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET, on FS1.

All qualifying and match play rounds will be live-streamed by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com. FloBowling also will live-stream all five FS1 telecasts as they air to its international audience.

Fans also can track WSOB scoring as it happens by visiting the Live Scoring link on PBA.com. For a complete roster of WSOB X participants, click here: https://www.pba.com/Rosters/Details/2766.