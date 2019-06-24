World Series of Bowling to Return to Las Vegas in 2020

LAS VEGAS (June 24, 2019) – The Professional Bowlers Association’s World Series of Bowling XI will return to the South Point Bowling Plaza in 2020 for its traditional multi-event championship series, capped by the PBA World Championship.

The 11th anniversary World Series of Bowling, featuring the world’s best bowlers, will include the PBA Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion Championships as well as the PBA World Championship and the USA vs. The World team event to conclude five consecutive days of television coverage by FOX Sports.

All of the competition will be contested in the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa’s state-of-the-art 60-lane Bowling Plaza where FOX Sports will again televise the finals of each animal pattern championship and the PBA World Championship live on consecutive days, followed by the annual team event. PBA’s livestreaming partner, FloBowling, will provide live coverage of all preliminary rounds.

The 10th anniversary World Series was highlighted by Jason Belmonte’s second straight PBA World Championship victory and record 11th PBA major title. WSOB X, which returned to Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan – the home of the inaugural World Series in 2009 – was watched by a cumulative audience of more than three million viewers on FOX Sports’ network of television and media outlets,.

South Point previously hosted the WSOB from 2010 through 2014. The WSOB VI finals were the first official competitions conducted in South Point’s new $30 million Bowling Plaza, a facility that is specifically designed for world-class tournaments in a fan-friendly environment.

WSOB XI will get underway on Saturday, March 6, with a Pre-Tournament Qualifier (PTQ) open to PBA members who have not earned exemptions into the tournament. Competition begins in earnest with qualifying rounds for the Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion Championships on March 8, 9 and 10, respectively. The Cheetah finals will air live on Sunday, March 15; the Chameleon finals live on Monday, March 16; the Scorpion finals live on Tuesday, March 17, and the PBA World Championship finals live on Wednesday.

FOX Sports’ coverage of the World Series program will conclude with the USA Vs. The World team match on Thursday, March 19, as the fifth consecutive day of coverage.

Additional tournament scheduling information for WSOB XI and the 2020 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season will be announced soon.