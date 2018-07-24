World-Class Field Set for 19th Annual PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

HOUSTON, Texas – Just when you think the world’s premier mixed doubles bowling tournament can’t possibly get any better, it does. As a capacity field of 160 teams representing Professional Bowlers Association, Professional Women’s Bowling Association, World Bowling and intercollegiate champions from around the world prepare to shoe-up for the 19th annual PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Championship – affectionately called “The Luci” in memory of the reason it exists – the only question that matters is, which duet will find the magical elixir this year.

The “SABC Mixed,” which will be live streamed from first ball to last by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, began in 1999 when Donna Conners launched a tribute bowling tournament to honor the memory of her late friend, breast cancer victim Luci Bonneau. In the ensuing years, it has generated in excess of $800,000 to benefit breast cancer research and assistance to breast cancer victims.

And as a sporting event, it has accomplished all of Conners’ wildest dreams.

Now based at Houston’s Copperfield Bowl, it has become a magnet for the world’s best bowlers, men and women. Australia, China, Colombia, England, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Venezuela plus the U.S. are represented. There are PBA and PWBA Hall of Famers and Players of the Year in the field, along with a handful of “senior” players along with a group just emerging from their teenage years.

The defending champions are Germany’s Birgit Poppler and PBA Tour champion Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla., who had never bowled together until quirky circumstances matched them up at the last minute in 2017. Beyond that, players named Shannon seem to shine in this event. PWBA Tour star Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Ill., has won the event four times – three with PBA star Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., and once with her husband, Bryan. Another Shannon also is a four-time winner. Lefty Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, and partner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., won the event in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.

The tournament will involve four 40-team squads bowling seven games Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT, to arrive at the top 40 teams that will advance to Sunday’s five-game semifinal round at 8:30 a.m. After a total of 12 team/24 individual games, the top eight teams will bowl an eight-game round-robin match play round to complete the event. Total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the winners. PBA and/or PWBA Tour title(s) will be awarded if the respective player is a PBA/PWBA member.

The tournament, which is a part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule, also is a World Bowling Tour points event.

Friday and Saturday evenings are reserved for grassroots league bowlers who will participate for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes in an exceptional pro-am event. A new feature for this year’s event will be a “Beauties vs. Beasts” team event Thursday at 4 p.m., pitting last year’s top women qualifiers vs. last year’s top men in a five-game Baker format clash.

All of the activities are aimed at raising money for The Rose, a Houston-based organization that helps women who can’t afford breast care treatment or mammograms, and the Huntsman Group, a cancer research based in Utah.

For the third year in a row, bowling fans around the world will be able to follow the event from start to finish, live on PBA’s Xtra Frame on FloBowling online video-streaming service. To subscribe to Xtra Frame, visit FloBowling.com.

For those who would like to support Conners’ efforts, but can’t attend the event, visit http://www.strikingagainstbreastcancer.org/ to make a contribution online.

PBA/PWBA STORM STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES SCHEDULE

Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas, July 26-29

(A part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule and a World Bowling Tour points event)

Thursday, July 26

9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Open practice sessions

4 p.m. – Beauties vs. Beasts five-game Baker team match

Friday, July 27

8 a.m. – A Squad, 7 qualifying games

2 p.m. - B Squad, 7 qualifying games

8 p.m. - Pro-am squad

Saturday, July 28

8 a.m. - C Squad, 7 qualifying games

2 p.m. - D Squad, 7 qualifying games

Top 40 teams after 7 games advance to semifinal round

8 p.m. - Pro-am squad

Sunday, July 29

8:30 a.m. - Top 40 teams, 5-game semifinal round

Top 8 teams after 12 team/24 individual games advance to round-robin match play finals

12:30 - Top 8 teams, 8 games round robin match play (total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the champions)

HISTORY OF STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER

(LUCI BONNEAU MEMORIAL) MIXED DOUBLES WINNERS

2000 - Donna Conners/Mark Scroggins

2001 - Amy Dillon/Chris Barnes

2002 - Diandra (Hyman) Asbaty/Dino Castillo

2003 - Genie Franklin/Wes Malott

2004 - Krystal Scott/Russ Wilson

2005 - Rachel Perez/Paul Fleming

2006 - Carolyn Dorin-Ballard/Marc Laracuente

2007 - Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2008 - Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2009 - Carolyn Dorin-Ballard/Parker Bohn III

2010 - Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2011 - Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2012 - Shannon O’Keefe/Bryan O’Keefe

2013 - Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill

2014 - Missy Parkin/Scott Norton

2015 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill

2016 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill

2017 – Birgit Poppler/Jason Sterner

2018 Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Squad and Lane Assignments (numeral preceding each pair indicates starting lane)

Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas

A Squad, Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Halie Summers, Houston/Michael Ruffino, Houston.

4, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas/Sean Sadat, Houston.

5, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas/Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas.

6, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill./John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas.

7, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif./Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J.

8, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo./Russell Elsner, Houston.

9, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn./Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla.

10, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich./Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio.

11, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas/Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas.

12, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas/Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas.

13, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla./Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla.

14, Amy Dillon Bruce, Wichita, Kan./Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla.

15, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif./Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas.

16, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz./Stuart Williams, England.

17, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo./Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas.

18, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill./Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn.

19, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y./Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas.

20, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn./Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash.

21, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas/Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas.

22, Rina Asada, Japan/Shota Amakasu, Japan.

23, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio/Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La.

24, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta/Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa.

25, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich./Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

26, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y./Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y.

27, Mary Jo Cox, Houston/Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas.

28, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas/Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas.

29, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn./T.J. Thompson, Houston.

30, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn./Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga.

31, Barbara Bias, Houston/Bobby Abbott, Houston.

32, Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y./Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I.

33, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas/Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas.

34, Ginger Bess, San Antonio/Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas.

35, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo./Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga.

36, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif./Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas.

37, Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas/Brian Valenta, Lake Isabella, Calif.

38, Kayla Bandy, Salibury, Md./Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan.

39, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas/Justin Ledwig, San Antonio.

40, Verity Crawley, England/Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas.

41, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan./Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan.

42, Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas/Eric Martinez, San Antonio.

B Squad, Friday, July 27, 2 p.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio/Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas.

4, Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif./Chris Castro, Plano, Texas.

5, Tristan Senegal, Cypress, Texas/Darrin Senegal, Cypress, Texas.

6, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio/Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio.

7, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark./Luis De Leon, San Antonio.

8, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah/Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C.

9, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn./Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas.

10, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif.

11, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa./AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa.

12, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas/Michael Tang, San Francisco.

13, Yuna Mukotani, China/Kenta Morimoto, Japan.

14, Misaki Mukotani, China/Nobuhito Fujii, Japan.

15, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia.

16, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill.

17, Birgit Poppler, Germany/Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla.

18, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif./Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas.

19, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas/Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas.

20, Tannya Lopez, Mexico/Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas.

21, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas/David Scardaville, Houston.

22, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas/Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla.

23, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas/Marvin Biagas, Houston.

24, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas/William Titus, Houston.

25, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia/Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas.

26, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va./Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo.

27, Shannon O'Keefe, O'Fallon, Ill./Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa.

28, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash./Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash.

29, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill.

30, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa/Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis.

31, Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/Steven Smith, San Diego.

32, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia/Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan.

33, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va./Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas.

34, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas/Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas.

35, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif./DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif.

36, Diva Gwiscz, Houston/Kevin Foerster, Houston.

37, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich./George Gohagan III, Houston.

38, Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn./Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn.

39, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo./Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah.

40, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas/DJ Archer, Houston.

41, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn./Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla.

42, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio/Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C.

C Squad, Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas/Daniel Adams, Midlothian, Texas.

4, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas/Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas.

5, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas/Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas.

6, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan./Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas.

7, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis./Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas.

8, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio/Dan Higgins, Westerville, Ohio.

9, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine/Joshua Roca, Wichita, Kan.

10, Chantel Jefferson, Houston/Daniel Cashaw, Houston.

11, Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J./Brandon Martin, Wichita, Kan.

12, Diana Jessie, Dallas/Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas.

13, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas/Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash.

14, Sabrina Duncan-Rose, Houston/Frank Rose, Houston.

15, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark./Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark.

16, Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, Calif./Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Fla.

17, Anita Arnett, Richmond, Texas/Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo.

18, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas/Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas.

19, Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill./Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill.

20, Pam Lawrence, Pfugerville, Texas/Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas.

21, T'nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa./BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa.

22, Daria Pajak, Poland/Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela.

23, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J./Shawn Maldonado, Houston.

24, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas/Andy Silverman, Akron, Ohio.

25, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Andrew Cain, Phoenix.

26, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas/Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas.

27, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan./Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan.

28, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas/Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas.

29, Tina Balser, Columbia, Mo./Damien Laird, Columbia, Mo.

30, Alyssa Harper, Orange City, Fla./Peter Ferraro, Jr., Orange City, Fla.

31, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio/Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas.

32, Britney Russell, Houston/David Tullos, Spring, Texas.

33, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y./Richard Teece, England.

34, Kayla Mahan, Friendswood, Texas/Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas.

35, Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Flla./Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y.

36, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill./Kyle Barnes, Nashville, Tenn.

37, Yvette Clay, Austin, Texas/Robert Pohlman, Cedar Park, Texas.

38, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Justin Veitch, Kenner, La.

39, DeeDee Jeffery, Little Rock, Ark./Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn.

40, Kristina Parry, Palm Harbor, Fla./Alex Aguiar, Dartmouth, Mass.

41, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa./John Furey, East Windsor, N.J.

42, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis./David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill.

D Squad, Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif./Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill.

4, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla./Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

5, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif./Clint Land, Houston.

6, Alexandra Mosquera-Jiménez, Colombia/Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas.

7, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas/Timmy Crites, Dallas.

8, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo./Mark London, Washington, Texas.

9, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa/Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa.

10, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y./Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio.

11, Amber MacLeod, Huntsville, Texas/Matthew Stephens, Houston.

12, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio/Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind.

13, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif./Timothy Tripp, Castle Rock, Colo.

14, Carol Norman, Houston/Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas.

15, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill./EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind.

16, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore.

17, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio/Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich.

18, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla./Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas.

19, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Adelphi, Md./Fero Williams, Adelphi, Md.

20, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla./Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz.

21, Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas/Will Werner, Montgomery, Texas.

22, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo./Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas.

23, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas/Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.

24, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas/Dallas Leong, Las Vegas.

25, Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla./Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo.

26, Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y./Omar Arnett, Richmond, Texas.

27, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb./Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas.

28, Heather Jones, Euless, Texas/Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas.

29, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif./Blake Paris, Fremont, Neb.

30, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo.

31, Correen Lieber, Glendale, Ariz./Chase Nadeau, Henderson, Nev.

32, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Gregory Young, Jr., Viera, Fla.

33, Tina Williams, Phoenix/Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas.

34, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio/Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio.

35, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo./Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo.

36, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas/Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y.

37, Tina Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas/Joseph Peters, Liberty Hill, Texxas.

38, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass./Chris Muscarello, Houston.

39, Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio/Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla.

40, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif./Zack Hattori, Las Vegas, Nev.

41, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz./Dwight Burns, Tucson, Ariz.

42, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas/Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas.