Wodka Named Global Marketing Manager for EBI

Ebonite International has named Dave Wodka as the company’s new Global Marketing Manager.

Wodka has been in the bowling business nearly all of his professional life. His bowling resumé includes:

PBA member since 1991

One PBA national title (1999 Greater Detroit Open)

Twenty-one PBA Regional titles

Two-time PBA Regional Player of the Year (2003 West Region and 2014 Northwest Region)

Member of two Halls of Fame (Southern Nevada USBC and Nevada State)

Seven top-10 finishes in USBC Open Championships

His bowling industry experience includes:

Working for a bowling distributor, 1996-99

South Point Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Nev., 2011-12

General Manager of a 32-lane center

EBI Staff member (1993 to the present)

EBI District Sales Manager (2001-07 and 2012-present)

According to the company, Wodka has done a great job in helping to drive sales and brand exposure in the marketplace, and within his new role, he will work closely with the EBI team to drive the brands of EBI worldwide.

Wodka will be relocating to EBI’s worldwide headquarters in Hopkinsville, Ky. He will report directly to CEO Randy Schickert, CEO and work closely with Rob Gotchall, Danny Vowell and Mike Snellbaker.