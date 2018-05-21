Wes Malott Holds Fund-Raiser for Santa Fe High School Victims’ Families

Former PBA Player of the Year Wes Malott is the most recent PBA player who is trying to do good things in the face of tragedy, holding a fund-raiser to benefit the families of victims of the recent high school shooting tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas.

Malott, who is hosting his annual Malott’s All-Stars Youth Championships tournament this weekend in Austin, Texas, has organized a raffle that will include bowling balls from the brand he represents, Roto Grip, along with a new Roto Grip bowling bag, Dexter shoes, High 5 Gear apparel and a lot more. Multiple winners will be selected in the raffle drawing that will be held Sunday, live on Malott’s tournament Facebook page, at the conclusion of his youth tournament. For additional information, visit the tournament Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Malotts-All-Stars-Youth-Championship-242615552446368/

“It’s a way our bowling community can get involved in a bigger way. I’m sure our bowlers would donate anyway, but I thought maybe we could do something that would encourage more people to help,” Malott said.

“It was kind of a last minute thing, but Sean Rash is going to donate a jersey and ball. Parker Bohn is donating some things. It’s kinda taken on a life of its own, so rather than one big drawing, we’re going to draw for multiple winners. J.J. Watt announced he’s going to pay for the funerals, but there are still expenses for some of the kids who were injured, so that’s how we’re going to try to help.

“My goal was to get to $5,000, and we’re already more than halfway there.”

Malott noted the connection to the tragic event became personal when he took his 10-year-old son Camden to Santa for a baseball tournament recently, and they stayed in the home of a family that has kids attending the school.

Raffle tickets are available for $5 each, five for $20 or 20 for $50. Fans can obtain raffle tickets by using their PayPal accounts: PayPal tomalottsallstars@yahoo.com. If they don’t have a PayPal account, send an email to Malott at malottsallstars@yahoo.com and he’ll do his best to process credit cards through his Strike-A-Lott Pro Shop.