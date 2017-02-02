Well-Known Proprietor Darrell Ducat Passes Away

Darrell Ducat, the proprietor of one of the nation’s most famous centers — Imperial Lanes in Toledo, Ohio — for many years, died on Tuesday. He was 91.

The Professional Bowlers Association reported the news on Wednesday. The patriarch of bowling’s Ducat family had been living in Florida, where he and his son, Larry, were operating Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages. Another son, Michael, is a past President of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

Imperial Lanes opened in 1963, just months before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. It closed on May 13, 2009, a victim of declining league business and increasing land values. The center’s exterior was noted for its unusual circular structure with floor-to-ceiling windows that housed the center’s Crown Room restaurant for many years.

At 60 lanes, Imperial Lanes was the second-largest center in Toledo. Several of its leagues relocated to the city’s largest center, Southwyck Lanes.

Spanish Springs Lanes is scheduled to host the PBA50 Tour’s UnitedHealthCare Sun Bowl in The Villages Presented by Radical, April 22-25. In 2013, Ducat, a founding member of the PBA, became the oldest player ever to bowl in a PBA tournament when he competed in the 2013 PBA50 Sun Bowl at Spanish Springs Lanes at age 87.