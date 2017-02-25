Weber Among Undefeated at 2017 USBC Masters

by Matt Cannizzaro, USBC Communications ago0

    LAS VEGAS – United States Bowling Congress and Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Pete Weber said that on a scale of one to 10, the pain he was feeling in his hip Friday at the USBC Masters was closer to a 12, but nothing is going to slow his momentum at the one major that has eluded him.

    The 54-year-old right-hander aggravated a nagging hip injury during the second round of match play at The Orleans Bowling Center but was able win that match and one more to remain undefeated. He is one of eight players left in the winners bracket at the 2017 Masters.

    The event features a total prize fund of nearly $300,000 and is a major event on the PBA Tour. The finals will be broadcast live on ESPN on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern, with $30,000 and the coveted Masters trophy going to the winner.

    On the way to a 3-0 record Friday, Weber topped Greg Ostrander of Freehold, New Jersey, Chris Loschetter of Avon, Ohio, and Cotie Holbek of Burlington, Wisconsin.

    “As of right now, I don’t care about the pain,” said Weber, who has 37 PBA Tour titles, including a record-tying 10 majors. “I am here to win. Period.”

    Weber will face off against Alex Hoskins of Brigham City, Utah, when match play resumes Saturday morning at noon Eastern.

    Other winners bracket matches scheduled for Saturday are Sweden’s Martin Larsen against Craig Nidiffer of Trenton, Michigan, Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, against Darren Tang of San Francisco and England’s Dom Barrett taking on three-time Masters winner Jason Belmonte of Australia.

    Belmonte is looking for his unprecedented fourth Masters title, having won the event three consecutive times in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

    The 33-year-old closed Friday with an exciting win against Mike Machuga of Erie, Pennsylvania, who has been publicly outspoken against two-handed bowling.

    The match came down to the final frame after a missed 7 pin from Belmonte in the sixth frame helped Machuga close a 51-pin gap. A strike on the first shot of his final frame would’ve given Machuga the win, but he left a 10 pin on his first offering, eventually falling 729-722.

    “I feel like Mike has a gleam in his eye when he has to bowl me, but that makes me step things up, too,” said Belmonte, who joins USBC and PBA Hall of Famer Mike Aulby as the only bowlers to win three Masters titles. “He’s one of the most versatile players around, so there’s really no way to shut him out. Instead, I just tried to bowl my own game and do what I could to help myself score. I did make a careless mistake on that spare, and I have to work on composing myself better in those moments.”

    Eight bowlers remain in the elimination bracket as well, and they also will return to the lanes at The Orleans on Saturday at noon Eastern.

    The list of competitors in the elimination bracket includes Ronnie Sparks of Redford, Michigan, Mike Dole of Loves Park, Illinois, Holbek, Argentina’s Lucas Legnani, Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Michigan, EJ Tackett of Huntington, Indiana, 16-year-old Jalen Mosley of Indianapolis, and Michael Tang of San Francisco.

    Defending champion Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, fell to Dole in the final set of matches in the elimination bracket Friday to end his reign as Masters champion.

    All competitors this week bowled 15 games of qualifying, before a cut was made to the top 63, who joined Simonsen in the double-elimination match-play bracket.

    All rounds of the Masters are being covered live on Xtra Frame, the PBA’s online bowling channel. For subscription information, visit pba.com.

    For more information about the USBC Masters, visit BOWL.com/Masters.

    2017 USBC MASTERS
    At The Orleans Bowling Center, Las Vegas
    Friday’s Results

    MATCH PLAY
    Double elimination, three-game matches decided by total pinfall

    ROUND 1
    (Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket).

    (64) Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, def. (1) Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 661-640
    (33) Cotie Holbek, Burlington, Wis., def. (32) Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 635-633
    (17) Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., def. (48) Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 695-661
    (16) Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, def. (49) DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 680-662

    (9) Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., def. (56) Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 712-692
    (24) Lucas Legnani, Argentina, def. (41) Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 684-663
    (25) Alex Hoskins, Brigham City, Utah, def. (40) Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 672-661
    (8) EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., def. (57) Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 721-573

    (60) Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, def. (5) Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 644-606
    (28) Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., def. (37) Eryk Jensen, Gresham, Ore., 666-655
    (44) Mike Wolfe, Floyd Knobs, Ind., def. (21) Manuel Otalora, Cooper City, Fla., 683-612
    (12) Martin Larsen, Sweden, def. (53) Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 717-706

    (52) Matt O’Grady, South Amboy, N.J., def. (13) Brennan Haugh, Faribault, Minn., 599-594
    (20) Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., def. (45) Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 689-685
    (36) Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., def. (29) Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 678-585
    (4) Michael Tang, San Francisco, def. (61) Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 761-692

    (3) Sam Cooley, Australia, def. (62) Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 593-556
    (30) Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., def. (35) John Szczerbinski, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 719-697
    (19) BJ Moore, Apex, N.C., def. (46) Shuichi Heki, Japan, 756-624
    (51) Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., def. (14) Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 642-585

    (54) Jalen Mosley, Indianapolis, def. (11) Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 628-581
    (22) Ronnie Sparks, Redford, Mich., def. (43) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 801-714
    (27) Darren Tang, San Francisco, def. (38) Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 591-584
    (59) Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, def. (6) Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 706-623

    (7) Dom Barrett, United Kingdom, def. (58) Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 720-203 (WD)
    (26) Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, def. (39) Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 605-563
    (42) Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, def. (23) Steve Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., 750-556
    (10) Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., def. (55) Gary Faulkner Jr., Sanford, Fla., 757-614

    (50) Mike Machuga, Erie, Pa., def. (15) Stuart Williams, England, 662-623
    (47) Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., def. (18) Dan Bock, Albert Lea, Minn., 629-589
    (34) Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., def. (31) Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 640-591
    (2) Jason Belmonte, Australia, def. (63) Vernon Peterson, Las Vegas, 648-546

    ROUND 2 – WINNERS BRACKET

    Holbek def. Novak, 596-561
    Weber def. Loschetter, 705-670
    Legnani def. Angelo, 670-668
    Hoskins def. Tackett, 638-632
    Prather def. Bohr, 742-707
    Larsen def. Wolfe, 744-670
    Nidiffer def. O’Grady, 641-633
    Dole def. M. Tang, 719-691

    O’Neill def. Cooley, 656-614
    Sanders def. Moore, 649-614
    Mosley def. Sparks, 676-640
    D. Tang def. Simonsen, 759-652
    Barrett def. Leong, 743-602
    Blanchard def. Pickford, 693-638
    Machuga def. Daugherty, 685-578
    Belmonte def. Lorincz, 769-670

    ROUND 2 – ELIMINATION BRACKET
    (Losers eliminated, earn $1,900)

    Fransson def. Kruml, 754-685
    Barnes def. Pratt, 650-635
    Ostrander def. Booker, 635-569
    Malott def. Svensson, 705-635
    Buss def. Jensen, 737-703
    Quintero def. Ruiz, 674-607
    Otalora def. Page, 752-696
    Lavoie def. Haugh, 700-618

    Sherman def. Szczerbinski, 661-597
    Smallwood def. Via, 799-583
    Allen def. Heki, 722-687
    Duke def. Pate, 740-716
    Lavery-Spahr def. Edwards, 530-0
    Butturff def. Peterson, 708-595
    Faulkner def. Pavlinko, 645-632
    Williams def. Bock, 605-521

    ROUND 3 – WINNERS BRACKET

    Weber def. Holbek, 651-637
    Hoskins def. Legnani, 646-537
    Larsen def. Prather, 672-666
    Nidiffer def. Dole, 672-599
    O’Neill def. Sanders, 699-601
    D. Tang def. Mosley, 729-681
    Barrett def. Blanchard, 729-644
    Belmonte def. Machuga, 729-722

    ROUND 3 – ELIMINATION BRACKET
    (Losers eliminated, earn $2,300)

    Fransson def. Moore, 662-583
    Sparks def. Barnes, 643-588
    Cooley def. Ostrander, 714-566
    Simonsen def. Malott, 709-573
    Buss def. Pickford, 600-494
    Daugherty def. Quintero, 693-611
    Leong def. Otalora, 672-592
    Lavoie def. Lorincz, 754-644
    Sherman def. Loschetter, 648-599
    Smallwood def. Angelo, 622-565
    Novak def. Allen, 705-640
    Tackett def. Duke, 699-668
    Wolfe def. Lavery-Spahr, 649-619
    O’Grady def. Butturff, 653-607
    Bohr def. Faulkner, 651-602
    M. Tang def. Williams, 691-638

    ROUND 4 – ELIMINATION BRACKET
    (Losers eliminated, earn $2,700)

    Sparks def. Fransson, 738-541
    Simonsen def. Cooley, 737-637
    Daugherty def. Buss, 683-639
    Leong def. Lavoie, 730-717
    Smallwood def. Sherman, 770-688
    Tackett def. Novak, 637-607
    Wolfe def. O’Grady, 633-589
    M. Tang def. Bohr, 635-618

    ROUND 5 – ELIMINATION BRACKET
    (Losers eliminated, earn $3,200)

    Sparks def. Prather, 743-633
    Dole def. Simonsen, 668-539
    Holbek def. Daugherty, 668-605
    Legnani def. Leong, 651-615
    Smallwood def. Machuga, 657-580
    Tackett def. Blanchard, 677-649
    Mosley def. Wolfe, 629-609
    M. Tang def. Sanders, 703-587

