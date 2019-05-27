Walter Ray Williams Jr., Eyeing Record 15th PBA50 Title, Leads Northern California Classic

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (May 26, 2019) – PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. continued his torrid 2019 pace, racing into the first-round lead in the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Sunday at Harvest Park Bowl in his quest for his fourth PBA50 title of the year and sole possession of the all-time PBA50 Tour titles lead.

Williams, who bowled much of his career as a resident of nearby Stockton, California, averaged a blistering 243.63 for his first eight-game round that included games of 195, 237, 237, 300, 238, 226, 237 and 279. With a 1,949 pinfall total, the Oxford, Florida resident barely held off fellow PBA Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel of Shawnee, Kansas, who had 1,938 pins. Bob Rosenau of Redding, California, was in third place with 1,936 followed by Norm Duke of Clermont, Florida, with a 1,932 total and Tony Rodriguez Jr. of Rancho Cucamonga, California, with 1,896 pins. Defending champion Ron Mohr of Las Vegas was in 23rd place after the first eight games with a 1,786 total.

Williams, 59, won the first three tournaments of the year to boost his career total of 14 PBA Tour titles, tying him with John Handegard for the “senior tour” titles record. He also holds the PBA Tour titles record with 47 and has won a combined total of 115 titles at all levels of PBA competition.

The entire field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Monday which begins at 8 a.m. PT. Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will also begin at 8 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m. The fifth stop of the 2019 PBA50 Tour season continues with a second round of qualifying on Monday. Cashers and match play rounds then begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday which will determine the top five players for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.

The entire PBA50 Northern California Open is being live-streamed by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling. VisitFloBowling.com for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif., Sunday

FIRST ROUND (after eight games)

1, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,949.

2, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,938.

3, Bob Rosenau, Redding, Calif., 1,936.

4, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,932.

5, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,896.

6, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,893.

7, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 1,892.

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,882.

9, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,872.

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,860.

11, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,857.

12, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,854.

13, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,845.

14, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,840.

15, ss-Joe Salvemini, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,835.

16, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,833.

17, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,823.

18, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,822.

19 (tie), ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., and Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,810.

21, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,800.

22, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 1,799.

23, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,786.

24, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,785.

25, ss-Mike Mineman, St Louis, 1,781.

26, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,774.

27 (tie), Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and ss-Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,771.

29, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 1,769.

30, ss-Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 1,762.

31, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,761.

32, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,759.

33, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,757.

34, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,745.

35, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1,741.

36, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 1,738.

37, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,736.

38, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 1,734.

39, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 1,729.

40, Jay Hess, Gotha, Fla., 1,727.

41, n-Rich Feinberg, Danville, Calif., 1,718.

42 (tie), Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., and Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,717.

44, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 1,711.

45, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 1,708.

46, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,704.

47, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,687.

48, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,685.

49, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,684.

50 (tie), Russ Hunt, Kennewick, Wash., and ss-n-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 1,682.

52, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,681.

53, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,680.

54, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,679.

55, Ralph Reynolds, Upperlake, Calif., 1,677.

56, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,673.

57, Troy Silfies, Northglenn, Colo., 1,666.

58, ss-Rick Vandenberg, Ontario, Calif., 1,660.

59, ss-Dan Sasaki, Richmond, Callif., 1,659.

60, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,658.

61, ss-Jim Lesiuk, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,653.

62, Juergen Siemers, Brentwood, Calif., 1,625.

63, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 1,616.

64, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,614.

65, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 1,603.

66, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,600.

67, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,597.

68, n-ss-Pete Milkovich, Hercules, Calif., 1,586.

69, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 1,580.

70, n-ss-Rodney Bridgeman, Vallejo, Calif., 1,578.

71, n-Eric Hattrup, Martinez, Calif., 1,573.

72, Dan Schmerbach, St. Joseph, Mo., 1,569.

73, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 1,567.

74, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 1,565.

75, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,560.

76, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,556.

77, ss-Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 1,553.

78, ss-Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 1,535.

79, ss-James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 1,532.

80, ss-Scott Schimming, Tacoma, Wash., 1,518.

81, n-Keith Schmidt, Park City, Utah, 1,512.

82, n-Larry Dyson, Stockton, Calif, 1,510.

83, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,504.

84, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 1,486.

85, Shane Horsman, Firerest, Wash., 1,485.

86, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 1,481.

87, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,478.

88, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 1,421.

89, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,416.

90, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,410.

n-denotes non-PBA member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over