Voss, Petraglia Earn Invitations to Bowl New PBA50 Storm Invitational Event

With the conclusion of the PBA50 Tour’s regular season Sunday in Wyoming, Mich., the field of 12 qualifiers for the new PBA50 Storm Invitational in late September has been finalized, and the two invitational berths in the end-of-season tournament have been awarded to PBA Hall of Famers Johnny Petraglia and Brian Voss, PBA50 Tour Director John Weber has confirmed.

Advancing to the invitational tournament at Planet Fun Bowling and Entertainment Center in Shallotte, N.C., Sept. 28-30, will be 2018 points leader and Player of the Year Michael Haugen Jr. (30,123), PBA50 Cup winner Brian Kretzer (23,915), PBA60 star Ron Mohr (22,190), Walter Ray Williams Jr. (20,194), Norm Duke (20,014), Parker Bohn III (18,313), Lennie Boresch Jr. (17,388), Amleto Monacelli (16,699), Ryan Shafer (16,685), Bob Learn Jr. (14,886), Pete Weber (12,182) and Harry Sullins (11,617). Sullins held on to out-point Voss (11,161) for the final berth based on points.

The all-star special event will be covered in its entirety by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. Competition will include of two rounds of qualifying to determine the top five for a stepladder final to decide the winner of the $10,000 first prize on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.