CHICAGO, IL. For Immediate Release —The new and modernized centers that won or scored honorable mentions in the 35th BJI Architecture & Design Awards feature unique and vividly executed concepts, gorgeous attention to detail, and one of the strongest crops of honorees in the history of the annual competition.

As this year's winner of the coveted Best New Center award demonstrates, big cities hardly are the only places to find the nation's most remarkable boutiques and entertainment centers today. Vinyl Social Club in Sioux Falls, S.D., delivers the most distinctively conceptual experience among all BJI Architecture & Design Awards submissions in 2019.%Its dashing homage to 1970s rock ‘n roll embodies co-owner Kirk Keupp's vision of wanting "to create a space that kind of looked like your grandparents' basement... We did a lot of paneling and we did some shag carpeting. We did an old, retro fireplace, and we have a bunch of lava lamps along with our gaming ... We just wanted to create a space where you can hang out, have fun, and do some things that you don't see in every bar you come across."

The rock era enjoys another stunning celebration in one of its birthplaces — Liverpool, England, where Roxy Ball Room (Best New Center — Ancillary Profit) honors its homegrown legends, The Beatles, with a sizable, graffitied George Harrison portrait adorning one wall. "We always try to nod to the local area," said Roxy Leisure's Joel Mitchell. "Our Manchester site has Oasis and Stone Roses." No detail went overlooked in creating what Mitchell describes as "Our bread and butter — that soundtrack, that type of feel, that vibe. The idea that you can have a dive bar but not be a dive bar."

The rock era enjoys a stunning celebration in one of its birthplaces — Liverpool, England, where Roxy Ball Room won for Best New Center — Ancillary Profit with ultra-violet pool rooms like this one, overseen by guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.

Fifth Arrow, winner in the Best New Center — Lounge/Restaurant category, presents another unique concept, this time one with a history steeped in the Prohibition Era. "Apparently, when you entered the front door, there was a slide, which was how you would access the basement, and that's where the bar was during the Prohibition Era," explained US Bowing's Mike Conejo. The lounge's rustic and minimalist interior design intimately evokes the days of Al Capone and is accented by US Bowling's choice to “put in above-ground ball returns, and the lanes are new synthetic lanes, but they're made to look like the lanes of old,” Conejo said. “I designed those lanes based off of photos of old lanes."