Vivid Concepts, Stunning Detail Define 35th BJI Architecture & Design Awards

CHICAGO, IL. For Immediate Release —The new and modernized centers that won or scored honorable mentions in the 35th BJI Architecture & Design Awards feature unique and vividly executed concepts, gorgeous attention to detail, and one of the strongest crops of honorees in the history of the annual competition.
35th annual BJI Architecture & Design Awards Winners
Best New Center - Vinyl Social Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Best New Center, Boutique, U.S. - Red Stick Social Club, Baton Rouge, La.
Best New Center, Boutique, U.S. (Honorable Mention) - Pinz, New Hartford, N.Y.
Best New Center, Boutique, International - Kinobowling, Gleisdorf, Austria
Best New Center, Boutique, International (Honorable Mention) - AMB Akadeemia Bowling, Tallinn, Estonia
Best New Center, Interior, U.S. - Andy B's, Denton, Texas
Best New Center, Interior, International - Hyperbowling, Middelburg, Netherlands
Best New Center, Exterior - Circus Bowl, San Luis Potosi, Mexico
Best New Center, Lounge/Restaurant - Fifth Arrow, San Francisco, Calif.
Best New Center, FEC, U.S. - Cinergy, Amarillo, Texas
Best New Center, FEC, International - Shott Amusement, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Best New Center, Ancillary Profit - Roxy Ball Room, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Best Renovated Center - Parkway Social, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada
Best Renovated Center, Boutique - Lebowski Pizza & Bowling, Salmyshskaya, Russia
Best Renovated Center, Interior, U.S. - The Lanes at The Howard, Oshkosh, Wis.
Best Renovated Center, Interior, International - Swing Bowling & Restaurant at Holiday World Maspalomas
Best Renovated Center, VIP - The Back Alley, Butler, Pa.
Best Renovated Center, Lounge/Restaurant - Mauritius Beach Restaurant & Bowling - Münster, Germany
Best Renovated Center, Lounge/Restaurant, U.S. - Spare Time Windsor Locks, Conn.