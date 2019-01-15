Vermont State USBC Hall of Famer Jon Wilbur Shoots 900 Series

Vermont State USBC Hall of Famer Jon Wilbur shot a 900 series last night in the Monday Night Commercial League at Rutland Bowlerama & Ten Pin Lounge in Rutland, Vermont.

The following video of the final shots of his perfect set was posted to the center's Facebook page last night:

The center's manager on duty, Michael Forth, told BJI today that Wilbur, who has won several New England Bowlers Association titles and is listed as one of NEBA's "Ambassadors," works both the front desk and the pro shop at the center.

"He's grown up in the center," said Forth. "I've known him since I was a kid. If there was anybody that was going to [shoot 900] it was going to be Jon. He's that special of a bowler. He's in the hall of fame already and he's only, I think, 35 or 36 years old. Last night, along with his 900 series, he bowled his 129th 300.

"He's a great guy, totally deserving of everything he's accomplished," Forth added. "He can talk to anybody. He's a lovable guy, always laughing. There's not a bad thing to say about him. You should have seen it last night. As soon as it happened, his phone just would not stop going off. He got about 200 text messages and phone calls from people all over the country congratulating him."

Along with partner Todd Lathrop, Wilbur won the Open Doubles title in the 2015 Bowlers Journal Championships. In the 2017 USBC Open Championships, Wilbur's 746 series helped HoF Silver Lanes 1 become the first team to break the 3200 barrier that year.

Pending approval from USBC, Wilbur's series will be the 35th certified 900.

