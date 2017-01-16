USBC Tackling Average Manipulation with ‘Rerate’ List for Tournament Managers

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress continually looks at ways to strengthen the integrity of the averages used by participants in USBC-certified tournaments. To provide tournament managers with additional resources, USBC has created a process for tournament managers to share bowler rerate information.

Tournament managers now can submit information on bowlers who have had averages rerated or adjusted per Rule 319c, including the reason for the rerate. USBC will compile a list of bowlers who have been rerated, and the list will be available for other tournament managers.

“We must continue to look for ways to reduce average manipulation so tournament bowlers can be more confident they are competing on a level playing field when they enter an event,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “It will be important for those who operate events to share their information on rerates so that all tournament managers can have the tools to make informed decisions when it comes to rerates or adjustments of a bowler’s average.”

Bowlers who have been rerated are required to report any adjustment under Rule 319c – Average Adjustments (Rerating). The rule states that the average of a bowler may be adjusted upward before participation in any event and if the assigned average is not accepted by the bowler, the entry fee shall be refunded.

The rule further reads that unless the tournament rules state otherwise, in a handicap or classified tournament, a bowler who has had his/her average adjusted/rerated in accordance with this rule is required to report all previous assigned average adjustments/rerates, whether the bowler accepted the adjustment/rerate or not, at the time of bowling. The following information must be submitted prior to participation for possible average adjustment/rerate:

1. The name of each tournament in which an average adjustment/rerate was assigned

2. The adjusted/rerated average.

Failure to comply with these provisions is cause for a forfeiture of entry fees and prize winnings.

Tournament managers will be provided access to an online form to submit information and also will be provided access to a list of bowlers who have received an adjustment/rerate.

The USBC Rules team will be responsible for updating the information weekly during the tournament season, approximately December through May. During the remainder of the year, the information will be updated at least monthly.

To provide USBC members with the information they need to report their proper entering average, they should go to Find a Member on BOWL.com.