USBC Renews Eight Sponsorships while Kegel Continues as Official Lane Maintenance Provider

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress has renewed sponsorship agreements with eight companies, and Kegel has renewed its agreement to handle lane maintenance for USBC events.

Brunswick, Columbia 300, Ebonite, Hammer, Kegel, Roto Grip and Storm will be Gold sponsors, while Motiv and Track renewed their three-year partnership deals at the Silver level.

Columbia 300, Hammer and Storm have been Gold partners since the levels of partnership were launched in 2015, while Brunswick, Ebonite and Roto Grip are upgrading after three years as Silver partners.

“These organizations are heavily involved in our sport, and USBC is excited to extend our partnership with each of these companies,” USBC Managing Director of Marketing Tramon Thomas said.

The Gold partnership provides ball companies with many benefits, including the use of the USBC Industry Partner mark for all products and the use of event name and logo for promotion of USBC tournaments, including the USBC Masters and USBC Queens.

Gold partners also will be highly visible, with signage at event venues, plus they receive unlimited bowling ball approvals instead of paying for each ball submitted, and receive ball booth space at the USBC Open Championships, among many benefits.

Silver partnership agreements include a limited number of ball approvals and use of the USBC Industry Partner mark.

Kegel also is a Gold partner in addition to its agreement as Official Lane Maintenance Provider of USBC.

Kegel has handled lane maintenance equipment and supplies, as well as technical and on-site support, for USBC events since 2006. This includes the Open Championships and USBC Women’s Championships, plus short-duration events from the professional to the youth level.

Visit BOWL.com/GoldPartners and BOWL.com/SilverPartners to learn more about each USBC partner.