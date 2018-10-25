USBC Releases Member Satisfaction Survey Findings

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) has released results of its latest Membership Satisfaction Survey that shows overall member satisfaction has improved over the past two years, as 8.5% more members responded they are Extremely Satisfied or Satisfied overall with USBC compared to 2016.

USBC received 15,373 responses to the email survey about the 2017-2018 season that was sent to adult USBC members. Based on the response and a confidence interval of 95%, it is estimated the survey’s margin of error is +/- 0.79%

Key findings of the USBC Membership Satisfaction Survey include:

Membership satisfaction is improving. Compared to 2016, 8.5% more members say they are Extremely Satisfied or Satisfied overall with USBC

The overwhelming majority of USBC members (84.5%) are Extremely Satisfied, Satisfied or Neutral overall with USBC

USBC Customer Service received strong ratings with 95% of members reporting service satisfaction at either neutral or above

“I am really proud of our state and local USBC associations and believe they deserve tremendous credit for these great results,” USBC President Karl Kielich said. “The data shows USBC as an association is providing value at all levels and membership satisfaction is improving because of it.”

A summary of the USBC Membership Satisfaction Survey is published on BOWL.com.