USBC Inks Deal with Reno’s Eldorado, Circus Circus, Silver Legacy

ARLINGTON, Texas - Since the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships last visited Reno, Nevada, three of the city's most iconic resorts - the Eldorado Resort Casino, Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino - are in the midst of completing a multi-year master renovation plan at a cost of more than $100 million, a venture to position the adjoined resorts, collectively known as THE ROW, as the premier destination in northern Nevada.

When the USBC Open Championships returns to The Biggest Little City in the World in 2020 for its 14th overall visit, THE ROW will serve as the presenting sponsor, official host hotels and official brackets sponsor. The renovation projects for THE ROW include modern, sophisticated remodels to nearly all of the 4,000 hotel rooms for the upmost comfort.

Eldorado Resorts Casino, Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino are longtime sponsors and supporters of the world's largest participatory sporting event.

In addition, the three resorts boast 25 restaurants, 23 bars and lounges, 11 nightspots, a brand new luxury wellness escape at The Spa at Silver Legacy, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Topgolf Swing Suite, an immersive social experience that features virtual reality games ranging from golf to Zombie Dodgeball to baseball and football.

The 2020 Open Championships, the 117th edition of the event, will take place March 21 through July 5 at the newly renovated National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno. It will mark the tournament's 11th trip to the NBS and first since 2016.

"It's an incredible time to be in the city of Reno as we continue to flourish and be recognized as a place of great entertainment, gourmet dining and all around top experiences," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc., which owns and operates THE ROW. "We're excited to welcome back this outstanding event and its guests and look forward to providing the family-style service that Eldorado, Circus Circus and Silver Legacy pride ourselves on."

As part of the 2020 brackets sponsorship, all same-day brackets payouts will take place inside Silver Legacy at THE ROW, serving as the official payout location for the duration of the event.

"We know the Open Championships experience is about much more than just bowling, and we want our competitors to have a memorable time on and off the lanes in our host cities," said Roger Noordhoek, Managing Director of Marketing for USBC. "The properties at THE ROW always have provided our bowlers with incredible accommodations, dining, entertainment and gaming options, and we're looking forward to growing that partnership to also include the brackets components in 2020."

As the presenting sponsor, official host hotel and official brackets sponsor of the 2020 Open Championships, THE ROW will provide USBC members with special offers throughout the course of the tournament, including at the brackets windows, and will be prominently featured at the National Bowling Stadium, on BOWL.com, through USBC's social media channels and at MyBowlingVacation.com, the official travel partner of USBC.

The 2016 event in Reno brought just over 8,000 teams to Reno. Early sales projections show potential for more than 9,000 teams in 2020, which means more than 50,000 bowlers will be headed to the region.

Bowlers will compete in three average-based divisions. The tournament consists of team, doubles and singles competition - three games in each event - for a total of nine games, and their competition typically takes place over two days.

